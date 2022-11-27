Ghanaian professional player Thomas Partey who plays Arsenal, is a year older today, June 13, 2023

The Arsenal player spends a small percentage of his weekly salary on luxury brands such as Cartier and Christian Dior

The parents of the twenty-nine-year-old are currently in Qatar to support him as the team prepares for a match against South Korea in the ongoing Qatar 2022

Black Stars Player Thomas Partey is one of the senior national team's richest and most stylish professional players.

Thomas Partey signed a 5-year / £52,000,000 contract with Arsenal Football Club, including an annual average salary of £10,400,000.

In an Instagram post, the assistant Black Stars Captain went on one of his lavish vacations in Marbella, Spain, in an expensive look.

Stylish Black Stars Player Thomas Partey spends on luxury fashion brands.

Thomas Partey wore a Christian Dior cotton shirt with the number forty-seven written on the back. He paired it with black ripped jeans and Christian Dior D27 high luxury sneakers, which cost over nineteen thousand Ghana cedis.

The twenty-nine-year-old midfielder styled his looks with a Cartier Santos De Cartier Skeleton Custom Diamond Stainless Steel Watch valued at sixty-one thousand and six hundred dollars.

Thomas Partey completed his looks with an expensive diamond and a stunning pearly necklace for a private celebration.

The Confederation of African Football Africa's Finest XI winner has become a fashion influencer and role model for many young Ghanaian men who aspire to be footballers.

Black Stars Midfielder Gives His Parents a Treat in Qatar

Partey is pictured dining out in the Arab country with his parents, Jacob Partey and Petty, in a picture that has gone viral on social media.

The player from Arsenal FC is a member of the Ghanaian team competing in the 2022 Men's World Cup; on November 24, he took part in a match for the Black Stars against Portugal.

