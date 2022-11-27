Black Stars footballing star, Thomas Partey, has given his parents a treat in Qatar after they visited him

The doting midfielder hosted his parents at a restaurant, where he is said to have dined with them before the special moment was captured on camera

The recent picture of the Ghanaian footballer spending time with his parents was shared on Slayis_everywhere, which gained reactions

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, has a special bond with his parents and takes delight in showing them off to the world. The footballing star has hosted them in Qatar.

Photos of Thomas Partey and his parents. Credit: slayis_everywhere/thomaspartey5.

Thomas Partey and his parents spend time at a restaurant

In a photo making the rounds on social media, Partey is seen with his parents, Jacob Partey and Petty, at a restaurant in the Arab nation.

The Arsenal FC player is part of the squad representing Ghana in the ongoing 2022 Men's World Cup, where he played with the Black Stars against Portugal on Thursday, November 24.

Partey featured 90 minutes in their 3:2 defeat against Portugal and is expected to play in their Group H second match against South Korea on Monday, November 28.

The recent photo of the doting footballer bonding with his parents in Qatar shared on Slayis_everywhere, garnered reactions from fans, including a comment.

Thomas Partey shows off his proud parents in a new photo

It is not the first time Partey has shown off his parents. YEN.com.gh previously reported that the footballer shared a photo of his proud parents at the launch of his foundation.

The photo on Instagram shows his parents at the launch of his foundation at Somanya on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Partey's foundation seeks to create chances for young people in the town of his birth.

The photo shows his parents staring into the camera, with the father having a smiling face. The Black Stars player thanked the people who attended the launch of his special project.

