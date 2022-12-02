Famous Nigerian skit maker Sabinus has splurged millions on a plush mansion in Lagos, Nigeria

The comedian gave his fans and followers a sneak peek of the home when he shared a snapshot of it on his verified Instagram page's insta-stories section

Sabinus is currently one of the most popular comedians in Africa who garners thousands of views on the short skits he posts on social media

Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, better known by his stage name Sabinus, is a well-known Nigerian comedian who recently took ownership of a mansion in Lagos, Nigeria. Without a doubt, Sabinus has established himself as a household name in the Nigerian entertainment sector. Over the past few years, he has been well-known for his consistency in his area of comedy.

Sabinus buys a new mansion in Lagos. Photo credit: www.intelregion.com

Sabinus has had a fantastic 2022, landing multiple domestic and international performances. He beat Mr Macaroni and other competitors to win the AMVCA 8 Online Social Content Creators Award. In October 2021, Sabinus purchased a home for his parents in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Sabinus buys new home in Lagos

In some viral images on social media, Sabinus shows photos of his new mansion, which has a customised swimming pool with his engraved in it. He was also spotted posing by a new car parked inside his brand-new Lagos house.

Netizens congratulate Sabinus on his new Lagos house

Fans have begun congratulating Sabinus on the acquisition of his new house. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@AmCrystal_Szn said:

Well deserved! He's sowing what he reaped...Big Congrats ✨

@officialMrLucas commented:

Congratulations, investor, abeg turn this pool to mini golf park in case pikin don dey come oh

@SonOfGr8ce remarked:

Na where all dis skit makers dey see all dis money….I just dey curious

@usualkhadi opined:

A hardworking man deserves everything beautiful. Congratulation sabi man

Michael Blackson: Video Drops As American Comedian Buys A Plush Mansion At Trasacco In Accra

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Michael Blackson, an American actor and comedian, purchased a brand-new home in Accra. In a video, Blackson displayed the luxurious home in Trasacco Valley, close to East Legon. Blackson was born 43 years ago to a Ghanaian father in Ghana. The comedian has been making frequent trips to Ghana, so he wanted a more permanent residence there.

