Joselyn Dumas: Ghanaian Actress Dazzles In A White Sleeveless Barbie Dress And Short Curly Hairstyle
- Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas is modelling in a stunning white dress that most women can wear to formal events
- Joselyn Dumas rocked the perfect designer shoes to add a bit of colour and style to her look for the photoshoot
- Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas' beautiful white dress and hairstyle
Award-winning Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has shared photos from her recent photoshoot for a top female fashion brand, She By Bena, on Instagram.
The curvy celebrity model looked heavenly in a white sleeveless corseted dress designed with delicate tulles and silks that are ultra-feminine and timelessly elegant.
Joselyn Dumas matched the custom-made dress with a side-parted curly hairstyle and mild makeup with bold eyeshadows and short eyelashes.
She accessorised her look with simple gold jewellery that matched her stylish shoes for the editorial shoot.
Delay looks gorgeous in a white bodycon dress with frills and wet curls hairstyle: "The boss lady herself"
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Check out the photos below;
Joselyn Dumas looks ethereal in an African print dress
Joselyn Dumas looked regal in a stylish African print top and matched flared skirt as she stepped out.
She wore a short blond, blunt-cut hairstyle and black sunglasses to complete her look.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian photographer Ansah Ken has commented on Joselyn Dumas' elegant white dress
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Ansahkenphotography stated:
Beautiful woman ❤️❤️
sphe_mt stated:
She's such a Goddess
sublimely stated:
Thank you, my dear.❤️
Officialberniequeens stated:
Jo! C’mon now
official_yasinbature stated:
Thank you @ Joselyn_dumas and I wish u the best in the coming years ahead ❤❤❤
Docarlenelove stated:
The white dress is everything. I love every design on it. Unique
Ghanaian model looks dashing in a picture-perfect corseted kente gown designed with rare embellishments
Dammyginjahxx stated:
My baby ❤️
shilliem1 stated:
Princess JD.
u_gochukw_u stated:
You are looking top notch
Ernestkasare stated:
Looking hot and sassy baby girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
ayana4real_ stated:
Fine pass, everybody ah!!!
nephie_alcy stated:
The whole bottle of Yum Yum sauce
special_queens_secret stated:
Stunning
Joselyn Dumas Causes A Stir As She Slays In A Green See-Through Top Showing Her Strapless Bra
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Joselyn Dumas, who has a team of stylists to choose the right outfit for every event.
When Joselyn Dumas went out in a skimpy costume with her fashion designer, her admirers were speechless.
Social media users have commented about Joselyn Dumas' haircut selection, which matches her appearance.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh