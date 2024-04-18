Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas is modelling in a stunning white dress that most women can wear to formal events

Joselyn Dumas rocked the perfect designer shoes to add a bit of colour and style to her look for the photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas' beautiful white dress and hairstyle

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has shared photos from her recent photoshoot for a top female fashion brand, She By Bena, on Instagram.

The curvy celebrity model looked heavenly in a white sleeveless corseted dress designed with delicate tulles and silks that are ultra-feminine and timelessly elegant.

Joselyn Dumas looks gorgeous in stunning hairstyles. Photo credit: @joselyndumas

Joselyn Dumas matched the custom-made dress with a side-parted curly hairstyle and mild makeup with bold eyeshadows and short eyelashes.

She accessorised her look with simple gold jewellery that matched her stylish shoes for the editorial shoot.

Check out the photos below;

Joselyn Dumas looks ethereal in an African print dress

Joselyn Dumas looked regal in a stylish African print top and matched flared skirt as she stepped out.

She wore a short blond, blunt-cut hairstyle and black sunglasses to complete her look.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian photographer Ansah Ken has commented on Joselyn Dumas' elegant white dress

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Ansahkenphotography stated:

Beautiful woman ❤️❤️

sphe_mt stated:

She's such a Goddess

sublimely stated:

Thank you, my dear.❤️

Officialberniequeens stated:

Jo! C’mon now

official_yasinbature stated:

Thank you @ Joselyn_dumas and I wish u the best in the coming years ahead ❤❤❤

Docarlenelove stated:

The white dress is everything. I love every design on it. Unique

Dammyginjahxx stated:

My baby ❤️

shilliem1 stated:

Princess JD.

u_gochukw_u stated:

You are looking top notch

Ernestkasare stated:

Looking hot and sassy baby girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

ayana4real_ stated:

Fine pass, everybody ah!!!

nephie_alcy stated:

The whole bottle of Yum Yum sauce

special_queens_secret stated:

Stunning

Joselyn Dumas Causes A Stir As She Slays In A Green See-Through Top Showing Her Strapless Bra

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Joselyn Dumas, who has a team of stylists to choose the right outfit for every event.

When Joselyn Dumas went out in a skimpy costume with her fashion designer, her admirers were speechless.

Social media users have commented about Joselyn Dumas' haircut selection, which matches her appearance.

