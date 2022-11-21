Dr. Osei Kwame Despite's son Ernest Ofori Osei is a young fashion influencer with an exquisite fashion sense

Ernest Ofori Osei is always flaunting his opulent lifestyle on social media from his expensive apparel to his cars

The style influencer is a sneakers enthusiast who carefully sources original sneakers for private and public events

Ghanaian business mogul Dr. Osei Kwame Despite is lucky to have intelligent, stylish, and results-driven heirs.

The millionaire has a large family; some are active on social media, while others try to stay away from the paparazzi.

Ernest Ofori Osei, one of his sons who graduated from Tema International School, constantly updates his followers about his social life.

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite's son Ernest Ofori Osei is dripping in freshness. Source: @ofori_osei

He is a sneakers enthusiast with an unpredictable fashion sense. The fashion influencer has shared some of his favourite sneakers on Instagram.

1. Ernest Ofori Osei's look to Kennedy Osei's graduation party

The rich heir was present at the Country Club in Trassaco for his senior brother's graduation after being called to the bar. He looked dapper in a two-tone long-sleeve shirt paired with black trousers and sneakers.

2. Ernest Ofori Osei rock designer tee shirt

The Tema International School alumnus rocked a white designer tee shirt paired with black oversized trousers and Nike Sneakers.

Ernest Ofori Osei took this picture in the middle of his father's garage with a fleet of expensive classic cars that matched the colors of his sneakers.

3. Ernest Ofori Osei looks classy in blue

The young fashionista wore a white tee shirt paired with blue suede trousers and matching colorful sneakers.

Ernest Ofori Osei maintained his hairstyle looks while showing off his expensive jewelry collection.

4. Ernest Ofori Osei dines in an all-black ensemble

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite's handsome son Ernest Ofori Osei wowed his followers in a black Chicago shirt paired with a perfect fit black trousers.

He wore a black designer sneakers from his enviable collection to match his look as he posed beautifully for at the camera.

5. Ernest Ofori Osei steps out in a stylish look

The handsome son of wealthy businessman Despite was spotted driving a Mercedes Benz car. He looked dapper in a silky ensemble for his day out. He wore grey sneakers and black socks to complete his look.

