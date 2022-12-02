Sharaf Mahama, Aaron Adatsi, and other male celebrities on this list have exceptionally sharp-looking fashion sense

These young, handsome and wealthy young men always turn heads at star-studded events with their looks

Some of the men on this list are from wealthy families who always flaunt their opulent lifestyle on social media

The continual evolution of fashion is one of its best qualities. New fashion trends are created every day, and outdated regulations are always being revised.

This is good news for those who care about fashion since it gives them the freedom to experiment.

Aaron Adatsi, Kesse and Saahene Osei look dapper in this collage. Sources: @saahene @iamaaronadatsi @wesleykessegh

Source: Instagram

Unfortunately, men frequently struggle to identify a distinctive fashion sense that they can call their own. In situations like this, it wouldn't hurt to refer back to a few well-known Instagram fashion icons.

1. Saahene Osei, one of the sons of business mogul Dr. Osei Kwame Despite

One of the handsome sons of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite is on the list of most fashionable young male stars due to his love for expensive designer brands and fantastic styling tips.

The Tema International School graduate has eyes for quality and high-end designer brands that he pairs with matching sneakers for every look.

2. Sharaf Mahama the son of former President Mahama

The handsome son of former President John Dramani Mahama is one of the most stylist young stars in Ghana now.

3. Aaron Adatsi, Ghanaian actor famed for starring in Yolo

Ghanaian actor Aaron Adatsi is famed for acting in the Yolo TV series along with top actors and actresses like Adjetey Anang and Jackie Appiah.

Aaron and his baby mama Eyram are usually spotted in matching colors and similar styles while marketing for top fashion brands.

4. Kojo Asante Kesse Ghanaian TikTok star

Ghanaian TikTok sensation Kojo Asante Kesse has a unique fashion sense among the top rising stars. From his costumes to red carpet looks, Kesse always adds a touch of class and swag to his looks. We can't get over this tailored made suit which flaunts his chest which he styled his white shoes.

5. Mr. Prempeh, son of Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence

The son of Ghanaian actress Villian Jill Lawrence has made the list with his impeccable fashion sense. He has high taste for designer brands as seen in most of his pictueres on Instagram.

5 Times Despite's Handsome Son Modelled In Suits Designed By His Wife

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about one of Ghana's stylishly wealthy men Dr. Osei Kwame Despite's business executive son.

It's clear from his appearance that Kennedy Osei has high standards for expensive and bespoke goods.

It seems to sense that he married a great fashion designer who made practically all of his clothing, including his wedding outfits, kaftans, and tracksuits.

