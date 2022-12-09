A smart Ghanaian doctor and model Dr. Ellen Osei James is the first person to represent Ghana at Mrs. World

Dr. Ellen has been married for three years to military personnel and the happy couple has two children together

The fashionable model is a two-time Ivy League graduate (Master's and Doctorate) from Columbia University

A married Ghanaian doctor and occupational therapist Dr. Ellen Osei James is the first-ever model to be crowned Mrs. Ghana World.

Dr. Ellen James will represent Ghana at the international pageant which will happen on December 17, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Dr. Ellen Osei James looks stunning in African print dresses. source: @dr.ellenjames

This is the first time Ghana is competing at the prestigious Mrs. World pageant with fifty-eight other married women across the world.

Cultural-themed photoshoot ahead of Mrs. World pageant

Dr. Ellen is popularly known by some top industry players who teamed up with some of the best creatives we have in the country now to a stunning photo.

She wore a sleeveless corseted gown to match the Afrocentric hairstyle by Afro Ele, the hairstylist behind most of Deborah Vanessa and Lydia Forson's elegant hairstyles.

The elegant makeup by award-winning Lawrebe and the man behind the lens was Gilbert Asante famous for working with the Glitz Magazine team.

Dr. Ellen James stuns in an African print jumpsuit

The beautiful mother and model looked ethereal in a long sleeve kente jumpsuit as she posed with the Ghana flag at the Kotoka International Airport.

Dr. Ellen wore mild makeup with red lipstick and a simple hairstyle serving us with incredible travel style inspiration.

Mrs. Ghana World glows in red as she meets other contestants

Ghana's smart and beautiful representative to Mrs. World has impressed us with her looks so far. She was spotted in a red suit styled with silver cowboy shoes. Dr. Ellen styled her looks with big loop earrings while posing in front of the giant Christmas tree.

Dr. Ellen Osei James shares details about her nongovernmental organisation

Mrs. Ghana World has a philanthropic project that children with disabilities across the world with the tools they need thrive beyond limits.

