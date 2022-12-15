A smart and gorgeous Kenyan bride named Mildred tied the knot with a Ghanaian man over the weekend

The perfect couple employed top wedding vendors in Ghana for their lavish African wedding in Ghana

The bride Mildred wore two different corseted gowns to represent the culture and traditions of both countries

A gorgeous Kenyan bride Mildred has taken over social media with her stunning wedding videos. The beautiful Mildred married a Ghanaian man named Dzidzor over the weekend in Ghana where the duo perform culture and traditions from both countries.

Kenyan bride Mildred and mother-in-law look stunning in Kente gown. source: @philipmerevents

1. Bridal makeup by talented Valerie Lawson

The bride with flawless skin Mildred was highly praised by Ghanaian based London lecturer and makeup artist Valerie Lawson for her affable nature and good working relationship during their session.

Mildred wore a lovely bridal robe and lace gown for over two hours of makeup application before the sassy videos.

2. Bride wears kente gown for the first session of the traditional wedding

To honor the customs of her husband, Mildred donned a pink corseted kente gown by famous fashion designer Pistis Gh for the first session of the traditional wedding.

There is a slight difference between Mildred's gown and the one Dr. Asomdwee of AnA Makeover wore for her celebrity wedding.

3. Kenyan bride Mildred looks regal in this outfit

Mildred reminded us of the beautiful Kenyan styles with her cultural-themed look. She wore an elegant gown designed with African print, white lace fabric, and chequered fabric combined to create a unique style.

4. Kenyan Bride Mildred slays in a white beaded gown

The happy bride looked angelic in a white gown by Pistis Gh. It is a well-detailed lace gown that sweeps the floor as she walks to the altar. The long sleeve gown was also designed with glittering sequins to make her stand out among December brides.

5. Ghanaian groom Dzidzor looks dapper in a white suit

The lucky groom invested in his look for the beautiful ceremonies. The groomsmen wore a blue tailored man suit for the white wedding in seen in the video below.

