A beautiful Ghanaian woman who walked down the aisle in a beautiful ceremony over the weekend has become the talk of the town.

The stunning bride looked magnificent in her corseted kente gown and Indian saree as she tied the knot with her Indian fiancé.

The rich culture and heritage of both countries were observed as seen in the videos circulating on social media.

Ghanaian woman marries Indian groom in a lavish ceremony in Ghana. source: @live_with_kwaku.

1. Indian groom visits bride ahead of nuptials

Contrary to Ghanaian customs and traditions, the happy groom was spotted with the bride before the main wedding ceremony. The bride and her glam team were getting ready for the first session of the event.

2. The groom arrives in a dapper kente look

The Indian groom wore a kente ensemble for the traditional marriage. He wore a two-piece outfit beneath before completing his looks with the kente wrap.

The groomsmen wore blue kaftans with kente designs on their outfits as they walked majestically to support the groom.

3. The Ghanaian bride shows off dance moves

The stunning Ghanaian bride with an infectious smile looked ethereal in corseted kente gown as she showed off her Kete dance moves. She dazzled in her braids hairstyle, heavy makeup, and exquisite jewelry.

4. The couple's second look

The Ghanaian bride left us stunned as she changed into a breathtaking saree styled with gorgeous accessories for the second phase of the wedding. She looked absolutely beautiful in her Indian-styled look.

The handsome groom wore a white tailored kaftan styled with a black embroidery scarf around his neck.

5. The lovely couple first dance

The lucky wedding guests who witness this beautiful culture-inspired marriage were entertained by different dance moves. The couple attempted to mix popular afro-pop dance moves with Indian dance in a hilarious video below.

