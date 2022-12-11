A gorgeous bride of Netherlands descent has turned heads on social media after she was spotted rocking a corset kente gown at her traditional wedding ceremony

Videos of her dancing with her husband while flaunting her lovely outfit have stolen the hearts of many Ghanaians

Many netizens have reacted to the video as lots of congratulatory messages are pouring in for the newest couple in town

A gorgeous bride with the Instagram handle, @daphnekarolina, has turned heads on social media after she was spotted rocking a Ghanaian kente dress at her traditional wedding.

She tied the knot with a Ghanaian man named Bernard Ofosu Anim in a beautiful wedding ceremony which was held in Ghana.

Daphne flaunted her lovely outfit in videos that have surfaced on the internet as she looked impeccable on her wedding day.

Videos of the stunning bride rocking a rich and popular custom-made Ghanaian-made kente corset dress have gotten many netizens falling in love with her.

The videos were captured by a renowned wedding blogger, Live Weddings With Kwaku, as he showed videos of the gorgeous bride dancing and beaming smiles on her special day.

Reactions as many spotted a bride of Netherlands descent rocking a Ghanaian kente dress at her wedding

tara_tinks_22 stated:

That dress omg

kentequeen remarked:

her kente gown is

tomiosiyemi said:

Beautiful bride. Lovely dress

jcnhelberg remarked:

That’s a gorgeous dress

bling_outlet opined:

Love this

esiuniquejoana stated:

She’s beautiful

md_abafo commented:

She is nice papa

abigail.5182 said:

Who did her outfit? It's AMAZING

Source: YEN.com.gh