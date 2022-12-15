Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is a true style icon and fashion trendsetter

Ghanaian businessman Osebo The Zara Man has been spotted wearing a designer shirt that was previously worn by the top actress

Jackie Appiah and Osebo The Zara Man have been nominated in the YEN Entertainment Awards for the Most Stylish Female and Male Celeb respectively

Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur Osebo The Zara Man has recreated one of Jackie Appiah's iconic photos she posted in November 2022.

Richard Brown popularly called Osebo The Zara Man is one of the top male fashion icons in Ghana who owns a boutique as well. He has clients from Nigeria and other countries who source original and unique brands from him.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah was the first celebrity to rock the Casablanca shirt this year as she hung out with colleague stars Nadia Buari, Majid Michelle, Samaria Yakubu, and Samera Buari at Akufo-Addo's restaurant Nsuomunam.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah and Osebo The Zara Man rock the same designer shirt and jeans. source: @jackieappiah @osebo_zaraman

Jackie Appiah styled her designer shirt with black denim jeans showing skin and a pair of black high heels.

The style icon wore a black shoulder-level straight hairstyle, and beautiful pieces of gold jewelry while holding her designer bag. The multiple-award-winning star looked radiant in her smooth makeup.

Osebo The Zara Man was among the social media users who commented on Jackie Appiah's elegant look.

In an Instagram post, the male style influencer was photographed looking classy and casual in the Casablanca shirt which he paired with black jeans. He wore green shoes to match the palm trees designs on the shirt.

Ghanaian musician Prince Bright and other social media users have commented on Osebo The Zara Man's photos.

princybright

Champion

theboy_righteous

Casablanca ❤️

jaypee_d3_makavali

Drip 100%

akuapapabi_1

Osebo the grate

anwari_02

Casablanca shirt on Thursday

macleanyaw

Obiaa biaa koraa my father that the fire is too hot

kofi_gudfriday

Fashion messiah

kojoowusufrederick

The Zaaaaaàara Tiger Baako p3! Don peeeeeeeeee♥️

adams__zakarias

The show Man, Don pee

Osebo The Zara Man: 5 Times Wealthy Fashion Entrepreneur Gave Us Timeless Fashion Sense

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Richard Brown, a Ghanaian businessman, who stands out among the biggest male celebrities thanks to his distinctive sense of style.

Commonly known as Osebo The Zara Man, a fashion influencer, chooses fashionable products that complement his charismatic personality.

The affluent businessman frequently posts images of himself wearing high-end labels like Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, and Bottega Veneta.

