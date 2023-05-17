Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Ankobiah has shared a video of her lavish pre-birthday dinner organised by her celebrity friends

The wealthy fashionista and socialite looked glamorous as she rocked a designer dress and shoes for the star-studded event

Some social media have commented on the trending video shared by Nana Aba Anamoah on her Instagram page

Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Ankobiah has wowed her followers with her new look. The fashionista wore a form-fitting dress for her surprise pre-birthday dinner.

Nana Aba Anamoah, Maame Gyamfuaa, Sandra Ankobiah and Lydia Forson look classy in designer outfits. Photo credit: @sandraankobiah

Source: Instagram

The wealthy businesswoman and activist looked fabulous in the sleeveless pink backless dress styled with a GH¢9,000 Mach & Mach double bow-embellished satin pumps.

While posing with her designer clutch bag, Sandra Ankobiah wore a long straight hairstyle and heavy but flawless makeup. She accessorised her look with Chanel earrings, an expensive diamond watch and bracelets.

Nana Aba Anamoah slays in a skintight outfit

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah looked sporty in a two-piece outfit for the private event. She looked glamorous in a coloured hairstyle and smooth makeup.

Serwaa Amihere's sister Maame Gyamfuaa looked classy in a sleeveless maxi dress designed with fur and rhinestones. The serial entrepreneur completed her look with a mini Dior bag while twirling in the trending video.

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson looked fantastic in a sleeveless top and high-waisted skirt with side ruffles.

The chief executive officer of Glitz Africa Magazine, Claudia Lumor, wore a stylish black dress and black voluminous frontal hairstyle while hugging the birthday celebrant.

