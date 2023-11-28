The organisers of Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, Media General has launched a new program to promoting the Ghanaian model industry and select a top model after weeks of grooming and competitive assignments.

The gorgeous young ladies aged between 20 and 27 years were selected after intensive audition process before choosing the top twelve contestants.

These professional and amateur models to showcase their modelling skills and win the ultimate prize.

Some contestants of Ghana's Most Photogenic slay in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @tv3

Ghanaian model Pauline slays in a yellow outfit

Ghanaian model, Pauline looked elegant in a yellow dress with a sunflower design for the official photoshoot.

The 22-year-old wore a long centre-parted hairstyle and round loop earrings.

Ghanaian model Veronica flaunts her thighs in gown

The gorgeous model with a short hairstyle looked fabulous in a one-hand thigh-high dress for this introductory video.

Ghanaian model Enam looks flawless in a black dress

The pretty model with a bald hairstyle looked spectacular in a sleeveless black dress and black featured necklace.

Ghanaian model Aku Yayra looks exquisite in gown with cape

The fair-skinned model Aku Yayra looked stunning in a corseted gown with detachable cape while rocking blond hairstyle.

Ghanaian model Yannel looks impeccable in a one-hand ruched dress

The gorgeous melanin beauty Yannel flaunted her skintight dress and short hairstyle.

Ghanaian model Yenu dazzles in pink dress

Ghanaian professional model Yenu turned heads in a pink stylish pink dress that shows off her cleavage and thighs.

Ghanaian model Addie slays in halter neck dress

Ghanaian model with flawless beauty Addie rocked a classy dress and elegant hairstyle for videoshoot.

Ghanaian model Neerod looks captivating in one-hand dress

The professional model Neerod stood out with her side-parted curly hairstyle and stylish dress.

Ghanaian model Saraphina looks elegant in black dress

The beautiful model Saraphina flaunted her skin in a black dress while rocking blonde hairstyle.

Ghanaian model Tina looks spectacular in a coloured hairstyle

The beauty goddess Tina looked exquisite in a one-hand dress and long frontal coloured hairstyle.

Ghanaian model Evie looks captivating in a yellow dress

Ghanaian model Evie posed like a supermodel in a thigh-high dress and long hairstyle that she accessorised with yellow sunflower.

Miss Malaika 2023 Winner: 5 Classy Photos Of The Nana Yaa Nsarko In Stylish Outfits And Pricey Wigs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Yaa Nsarko, a law graduate from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, who has created history by becoming Miss Malaika 2023.

The tunning Bloom season queen defeated the equally skilled ladies after a potential winner dropped out of the competition before the finale.

Nana Yaa Nsarko has received praise from a lot of social media users for working hard to win.

2020 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Naa Dedei: "I Contested In GMB Because I Was Fired From My Job"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about 2020's Most Beautiful winner Naa Dedei Botchwey who has motivated many Ghanaians with her charitable endeavors.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Naa Dedei contestant disclosed her primary reasons for competing in the pageant.

The author of Sweet, Sour or Whatever also highlighted on some of her projects during her reign as a queen.

