Ghanaian Musician Gyakie Slays Decently In Oversized Outfits; Netizens Criticize Her 'Poor Fashion Sense'
- Award-winning Ghanaian musician Gyakie won the hearts of many music lovers with her performance but disappointed fashion lovers with her looks
- The female star wore maternity-inspired outfits to perform at her birthday concert on Saturday evening at La Palm Royal Hotel
- Top musicians, including Mr. Drew, Samini, and Sista Afia were present to support the talented and hardworking artiste
Ghanaian musician Jacqueline Acheampong popularly called Gyakie fashion sense can be described as decent and elegant.
Unfortunately, the award-winning musician who turned a year older on Friday, December 16, 2022, failed to impress fashion lovers with her outfits at her birthday concert.
In a video circulating online, the young female artiste was seen dancing with a dance crew in a pink long-sleeve v-shaped top styled with black palazzo trousers.
Gyakie's hairstyle also seems to distract her performance as she struggles to focus and keep up with her performances.
Some social media users have commented on Gyakie's look to perform at La Palm Royal Hotel
korkor6973
I think we missing a point here.. she is dressing according to her stage name Jackie chan..we all know the Chinese Actor Jackie Chan and how he dresses especially in his movies... so if you are very observant you wud realized that is her style of dressing... Check all her outfits for shows on the internet that is her style.
tracyboat1984
Maternity fit?
karren_asare4
Ah gyakie this your two outfit dierrr it's a no! Aden? Who's styling you? Don't you have taste? Tell him or her you won't wear this next time ah. Am very disappointed
mawu.gah
The hairstyle slow
iamwendy_model
This look de3 @charlie_dior what is your take
yaaga.gh
I wish Gyakie would have Wore a different outfit cos this one, she’s lost in it but nice show
kwamezack_
Gyakie is here to stay
preciousvirginhairltd
Jackie needs a stylist! Or if she has one! Needs to change them
amasarfoah_snr
India dressing paaa nie boi
richcaponeoo
Asake Jeans everywhere now a days
nanahalal
Gyakie needs someone to costume her frankly speaking
josephineoppong35
Beautiful people. This was so much fun to watch❤️❤️❤️
Wizkid Concert In Ghana: Gyakie Flaunts Small Waist In Pink Top And Oversized Pants
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Jacqueline Acheampong, who displayed her cleavage while performing at Wizkid's show there.
With her popular melodies and stylish appearance, the top-charting female artist has captured the hearts of Ghanaians.
Many Ghanaians on social media are left awes trucked by the beautiful videos of Gyakie shared by top bloggers on Instagram
