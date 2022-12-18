Award-winning Ghanaian musician Gyakie won the hearts of many music lovers with her performance but disappointed fashion lovers with her looks

The female star wore maternity-inspired outfits to perform at her birthday concert on Saturday evening at La Palm Royal Hotel

Top musicians, including Mr. Drew, Samini, and Sista Afia were present to support the talented and hardworking artiste

Ghanaian musician Jacqueline Acheampong popularly called Gyakie fashion sense can be described as decent and elegant.

Unfortunately, the award-winning musician who turned a year older on Friday, December 16, 2022, failed to impress fashion lovers with her outfits at her birthday concert.

In a video circulating online, the young female artiste was seen dancing with a dance crew in a pink long-sleeve v-shaped top styled with black palazzo trousers.

Ghanaian musician Gyakie looks stunning in pink. source: @ronnieis_everywhere

Gyakie's hairstyle also seems to distract her performance as she struggles to focus and keep up with her performances.

Some social media users have commented on Gyakie's look to perform at La Palm Royal Hotel

korkor6973

I think we missing a point here.. she is dressing according to her stage name Jackie chan..we all know the Chinese Actor Jackie Chan and how he dresses especially in his movies... so if you are very observant you wud realized that is her style of dressing... Check all her outfits for shows on the internet that is her style.

tracyboat1984

Maternity fit?

karren_asare4

Ah gyakie this your two outfit dierrr it's a no! Aden? Who's styling you? Don't you have taste? Tell him or her you won't wear this next time ah. Am very disappointed

mawu.gah

The hairstyle slow

iamwendy_model

This look de3 @charlie_dior what is your take

yaaga.gh

I wish Gyakie would have Wore a different outfit cos this one, she’s lost in it but nice show

kwamezack_

Gyakie is here to stay

preciousvirginhairltd

Jackie needs a stylist! Or if she has one! Needs to change them

amasarfoah_snr

India dressing paaa nie boi

richcaponeoo

Asake Jeans everywhere now a days

nanahalal

Gyakie needs someone to costume her frankly speaking

josephineoppong35

Beautiful people. This was so much fun to watch❤️❤️❤️

Wizkid Concert In Ghana: Gyakie Flaunts Small Waist In Pink Top And Oversized Pants

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Jacqueline Acheampong, who displayed her cleavage while performing at Wizkid's show there.

With her popular melodies and stylish appearance, the top-charting female artist has captured the hearts of Ghanaians.

Many Ghanaians on social media are left awes trucked by the beautiful videos of Gyakie shared by top bloggers on Instagram

