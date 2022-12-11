Ghanaian musician Jacqueline Acheampong popularly called Gyakie flaunted her cleavage in a pink outfit to perform at Wizkid's concert in Ghana

The top-charting female star has won the heart of Ghanaians with her hit songs and the attention of fashion lovers with her elegant looks

Many Ghanaians on social media are left awes trucked by the beautiful videos of Gyakie shared by top bloggers on Instagram

Ghanaian musician, Gyakie made a bold appearance at Wizkid's concert in Ghana in a beautiful ensemble. The highly-rated young artist wore a cleavage-baring pink top that is trending on social media.

Many fashion lovers have described her fashion sense as elegant and decent. Gyakie, the daughter of the legendary musician, Nana Acheampong paired her pink top with high-waist oversized trousers with pleats.

Ghanaian musician slays in pink. source: @ronnieiseverywhere

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Jacqueline Acheampong popularly called Gyakie wore a dazzling long braided hairstyle to match her bright hue makeup look.

Gyakie wore a beautiful pair of shoes to complete her look as she graced the big stage to thrill fans with her chart-topping songs.

Some social media users have commented on Gyakie's radiant look at Wizkid in the Ghana concert

akosuaataaosei

I love how decent she is

sweetie_girlish_5656

I love her dress

gabriella.ax0

Soo decent a lady ❤️

awurabenaunbreakable

Nice ❤️

tiwaa_loves_africa

I love ur decency @gyakie_

samiyoma__

She be serious with her craft paaa

johnklu

Nice better Dancing too

mhiss_dampson

Always covered up

iamzola.gh

I love her costume

helemens_city

Decency personified really respects this lady

msakua_

I love gyakie

aakosua_goddess

Beautiful

Gyakie Reminds Us Of Daddy Lumba With Her Bantu Knots Hairstyle As She Performs In South Africa

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gyakie, a musician from Ghana, who performed at the Homecoming event in South Africa over the weekend as one of the headliners.

The award-winning artist Gyakie looked stunning in a lovely, elegant, and edgy attire with a Bantu knot hairstyle reminiscent of one of the legendary musician Daddy Lumba's most recognizable appearances.

The KNUST alumna is one of the rare female superstars with over a million Instagram followers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh