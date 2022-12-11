Wizkid Concert In Ghana: Gyakie Flaunts Small Waist In Pink Top And Oversized Pants
- Ghanaian musician Jacqueline Acheampong popularly called Gyakie flaunted her cleavage in a pink outfit to perform at Wizkid's concert in Ghana
- The top-charting female star has won the heart of Ghanaians with her hit songs and the attention of fashion lovers with her elegant looks
- Many Ghanaians on social media are left awes trucked by the beautiful videos of Gyakie shared by top bloggers on Instagram
Ghanaian musician, Gyakie made a bold appearance at Wizkid's concert in Ghana in a beautiful ensemble. The highly-rated young artist wore a cleavage-baring pink top that is trending on social media.
Many fashion lovers have described her fashion sense as elegant and decent. Gyakie, the daughter of the legendary musician, Nana Acheampong paired her pink top with high-waist oversized trousers with pleats.
Jacqueline Acheampong popularly called Gyakie wore a dazzling long braided hairstyle to match her bright hue makeup look.
Gyakie wore a beautiful pair of shoes to complete her look as she graced the big stage to thrill fans with her chart-topping songs.
Some social media users have commented on Gyakie's radiant look at Wizkid in the Ghana concert
akosuaataaosei
I love how decent she is
sweetie_girlish_5656
I love her dress
gabriella.ax0
Soo decent a lady ❤️
awurabenaunbreakable
Nice ❤️
tiwaa_loves_africa
I love ur decency @gyakie_
samiyoma__
She be serious with her craft paaa
johnklu
Nice better Dancing too
mhiss_dampson
Always covered up
iamzola.gh
I love her costume
helemens_city
Decency personified really respects this lady
msakua_
I love gyakie
aakosua_goddess
Beautiful
Source: YEN.com.gh