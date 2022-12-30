Ghanaian bride Sandra has made a bold fashion statement with her elegant traditional and white wedding dresses

The beautiful bride accentuated her figure in the corseted reception dress showing off her smooth skin

Sandra looked gorgeous in the custom-made lace gown by one of Nigeria's top fashion designers for her luxurious wedding

A beautiful Ghanaian woman Sandra is one of the few extraordinary brides we have seen this month as she walks down the aisle in a beautiful mesh white gown.

She wore one of the most ethereal princess-inspired gowns for her special day. The custom-made gown had a v-shaped neckline with slightly off-shoulder features.

Ghanaian bride Sandra weds Femi in a stunning white gown. source: @menscook @completeeventzflowers

Source: Instagram

The gorgeous bride choose professional makeup artists Valerie Lawson and Ani Nessa to style her black lustrous hair completed with an expensive bridal hair accessory.

Sandra completed her bridal looks with minimal jewelry and stunning stud earrings as she smiled beautifully throughout the ceremony.

1. Beautiful bride and mother moment

The lovely bride of the mother who was spotted in a simple yet splendid ensemble was seen in a video praying for her daughter ahead of the nuptials. These special moments have been a popular wedding trend with the introduction of social media.

2. The elegant bridal robe that can be worn to red-carpet events

The designer of this pretty outfit deserves a thumbs up for their creativity and excellent finishing. Sandra flaunted her curves in this flattering dress for her makeup session and photoshoot before slipping on the wedding gown and we are madly in love with her looks.

3. The supportive and fashionable bridesmaids

December weddings are special because it concedes with the Christmas festivities. Wedding guests are always on the look for style inspirations in terms of outfits and hairstyles for their new year events. This lovely bridal team didn't disappoint with their choice of fabric and stylish designs for the white wedding.

4. The handsome and calm groom

Outdoor events are quite expensive but some wealthy couples will do anything or spend their last cedis to make their wedding memorable and special.

The groom looked dapper in a black and white tuxedo as he waited for his lovely bride for the event to kickstart.

5. The bride and groom in their splendid kente ensemble

This adorable couple knows how to turn heads with their looks. they looked regal in their traditional outfits and gold jewelry for the traditional wedding.

We love their kente design and colors which complimented the bride's smooth skin. The completed their looks with native scandals with the bride showing off her neatly done pedicure.

6. Femi and Sandra show off their matching tattoos

There is no doubt this couple shares a strong bond even before saying their wedding vows. The adorable couple wore matching green outfits for the reception party after their traditional wedding.

