Talented Ghanaian fashion designer Pistis Ghana has wowed wedding lovers with her latest beaded gown

This is the first hand-beaded tie & dye gown designed by the Ghanaian designer we have seen so far in 2022

Award-winning makeup artist Valerie Lawson and other wedding vendors have commented on the stunning gown

Top Ghanaian fashion designer Pistis Ghana has proved she deserves all the accolades showered on her throughout the year.

She is one of the sought-after fashion designers for brides in Ghana in beyond. She specializes in tailored beaded and corseted gowns for traditional weddings and elegant white gowns for white weddings.

Ivorian bride and CEO Leako Events & Deco look dazzled in tie & dye. source: @pistisgh

With a few days to the end of 2022, Pistis Ghana has left us awestruck with her latest design for an Ivorian bride.

In an Instagram, Pistis Ghana wrote,

THE TRAD: Our Ivorian bride Muriel @leakoeventsdeco. For Muriel’s Ivorian traditional wedding, we created a mermaid-corseted deluxe gown out of the Dida Tie-Dye raffia.

This wonderful textile comes from the Dida people who live in Ivory Coast. For ceremonial occasions, they plait strands of raphia into loincloth or give them patterns by means of tied resists and dyeing them with natural dyes in a colour palette of forest colours.

Red and black on a yellowish are preferred. All motifs are formed solely by variations in the tie and dye technique. Thank you for trusting us with the process. We are honored to have been a part of your special #MeetTheMbembas

Award-winning makeup artist Valerie Lawson and other social media users have commented on Pistis Ghana's post.

This is STUNNING!!

ethereal bride!

This is beautiful. And she is gorgeous

Beautiful love the knowledge behind the dress nice touch ❤️

Beautiful bride and outfit

I recognize the Rafia texture my People

Dida women are the best. You did a great job

This is the most beautiful wedding dress I’ve ever seen . Both so unique gorgeous

