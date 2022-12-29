Some social media users admire celebrity fashion from afar because the majority of us cannot afford to touch or purchase it

These famous people have set a boundary between themselves and their fans with their lavish lifestyle

Award-winning actresses and style icons like Yvonne Nelson and Joselyn Dumas have set new fashion standards for Instagram models in 2023

Even though the Christmas season is almost gone, some celebrities are still going strong as the new year approaches.

They are dressing up and accessorizing their fancy ensembles with pricey bags for holiday parties and performances.

We can't wait to see their gym wardrobe inspiration for the upcoming year as they aim to keep in shape since they are surely not skipping a fashion beat.

Ghanaian actresses Benedicta Gafah and Salma Mumin slay in black outfits. sources: empress_dictabee @salmamumin

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of prominent female celebrities who purchased the well-known Balenciaga bag in 2022.

1. Benedicta Gafah celebrates Christmas in an all-black outfit

Kumawood actress and style influencer Benedicta Gafah has modeled for more fashion brands than any female celebrity in 2022. She looked effortlessly chic in a black bodysuit and tight leggings.

2. Yvonne Nelson looks splendid in a two-piece outfit

Ghanaian actress and school proprietress Yvonne Nelson has an impressive collection of designer bags.

while on one of her lavish vacations outside her island, Yvonne Nelson wore a silky two-piece outfit styled with white sneakers and a black Balenciaga bag.

3. Salma Mumin shows cleavage in an all-black ensemble

Screen diva and fashion entrepreneur Salma Mumin always turn heads with her looks. She wore a black bustier over a form-fitting off-shoulder dress.

The outspoken female celebrity wore a long curly hairstyle as she styled her looks with her Balenciaga bag and black strappy heels.

4. Joselyn Dumas flaunts curves in skin-tight jeans

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and style icon Joselyn Dumas rocked a white long-sleeve shirt flaunting some skin. She styled her look with blue denim jeans and her white Balenciaga bag.

The mother of a beautiful teenager looked gorgeous in her bohemian curls and she posed beautifully for the camera.

