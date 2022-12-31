The chief executive officer of the Creative Arts Council Gyankroma Akufo-Addo-Addo is one of the most stylish female bosses in Ghana

The outspoken business executive looked stunning in a colorful dress as she hung out with American rapper Meek Mill

Meek Mill was one of the top performers for the just-ended 2022 Afro Nation music festival in Ghana

The President's daughter and Chief Executive Officer of the Creative Arts Council Gyankroma Akufo-Addo has been spotted with American Rapper Meek Mill in Ghana.

The Award-winning rapper was invited to perform at the Afro Nation music festival on December 29, 2022.

The stylish daughter of the President looked regal in a stunning artistic long-wrap dress styled with a black camisole.

Akufo-Addo's daughter, Gyankroma and Meek Mill look classy together. source: @meekmill

The outspoken business executive looked gorgeous in her beautiful braided hairstyle as she posed with the musician.

Gyankroma who always performed to keep it simple with her face beat as expected wore mild makeup with well-defined eyebrows.

She completed her look with black high heels for the iconic photo shared by Meek Mill on his Instagram page.

Robert Rihmeek Williams, known professionally as Meek Mill looked classy in a white tee shirt, and shorts and complete his look with white socks and sneakers.

Meek Mill shared the beautiful photo on his Instagram page captioning;

Meek x the president daughter #gyankroma too official

We be back soon “DREAMCHASERS WORLDWIDE” WILL MOST LIKELY START IN GHANA! I appreciate all you guys thank you president also! Life changing trip!

Some social media users have commented on Meek Mill's photo with the President's daughter.

mr_reeston

Hope you tasted Ghana jollof @meekmill

mrkennethtong

What was your favorite part about Ghana Meek? -KT

sweetesttabooofficial

Ghana has become the destination for us African Americans . Their country is safe from gun violence, the people are friendly ,they have constant electricity. The people are welcoming and we feel at home In Ghana

cannpai5nn

Start buying land out there and start our own . Projects and fashion trends !

stuntgodvs

She is gorgeous-blessings ...✊

pswiss300

Meek is officially a diplomat from Ghana

sav_britt

Ghana is so spiritual. Emphasis on “life changing”

