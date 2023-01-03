Ghanaian style influencer and stylist Aakosua Vee is among the top stylists with celebrity clients

The beautiful wife of Ghanaian artiste Kwame A Plus flooded our Instagram timelines with captivating photos

The celebrity mother set major fashion trends with her tie and dye looks ranging from two-piece jackets or dresses

Ghanaian stylist Aakosua Vee is the personalist behind most of the memorable fashion celebrity styles of 2022. The pretty wife of Ghanaian artist Kwame A Plus left us stunned with her personal style.

Aakosua Vee collaborated with lots of Ghanaian fashion designers to create unique styles for her social media followers.

Ghanaian stylist Aakosua Vee looks gorgeous in this collage. @aakosua_vee

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh shares five gorgeous photos of Aakosua Vee that you can imitate for birthday photoshoots.

1. Aakosua Vee slays in white kente dress

Ghanaian stylist and fashion enthusiast Aakosua Vee ushered in the new year with this ravishing corseted kente gown.

She styled her look with a white pretty turban and made her glow. Aakosua Vee wore mild makeup while smiling beautifully for the camera. The top stylist completed her looks with a white beaded bag and white high heels.

2. Aakosua Vee rocks tie and dye jacket

Locally made tie and dye will never go out of style and talented fashion designers are gradually incorporating it into their designs.

Aakosua Vee wore a two-piece tailor-made jacket styled with a white long-sleeve shirt and black jeans. She rocked a short lob hairstyle, and mild makeup and wore champagne color high heels to match her stunning look.

3. Aakosua Vee looks regal in an African print dress

The fashionista partnered with one of the top Ghanaian textile companies to pull off this ravishing look.

She wore an African print dress styled with a detachable lace skirt. Aakosua Vee wore matching stockings and shoes for this classy photoshoot.

4. Aakosua Vee looks chic in an oversized jacket

The beautiful style influencer and mother wore a colorful oversized jacket styled with black jeans and matching high heels. Aakosua Vee has a great love for short hairstyles and we are loving this look as well.

5. Aakosua Vee flaunts some skin in a sleeveless bustier

Fashion influencer Aakosua Vee who occasionally organizes closet sales won our attention with this bossy look. She wore a black bustier with billowing sleeveless on only one side. She wore white jeans, beautiful accessories, and trendy sunglasses for this look.

Source: YEN.com.gh