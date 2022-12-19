Ghanaian bride Anidra and her youth-looking mother wore similar kente gowns for the most talked about wedding of the weekend

The mother-daughter duo consulted a top fashion designer Modabertha to design their unique kente gowns

Some social media were left amazed to see videos of the lovely mother dressed elegantly in her stylish gown

A determined Ghanaian food blogger Anidra Nana Ama Amoh who recently graduated with a master's in public and international affairs from York University tied the knot over the weekend.

The radiant bride looked regal in a stunning beaded kente dress by top fashion designer Modabertha.

See the striking resemblance between Ghanaian bride Anidra and her stunning mother. source: @live_with_kwaku

Anidra smiled gorgeously throughout the ceremony as she changed into a dazzling gown for the reception party. She maintained her bouncy hairstyle and subtle makeup that matched her fair complexion.

The mother of the bride gave us a run for our money with her ravishing looks. She wore a green and purple corseted kente gown.

The turtleneck gown had different cut-outs at the bust area as she wore mild makeup with red lips. She completed her look with purple shoes while slaying her elegant hairstyle.

Some social media users have commented on Anidra's mom's magnificent look.

glammsecrets_gh

Ei I thought she's a bride oooo

mharme_wusuaah

Beautiful bride in a beautiful kente dress

ashfordkobe

Wow! What a decent mom! Her dress is so modest and beautiful!

akua_nectar

@houseofmaidengh_ ei gbass paa ne bride’s mom rather eii whaaaatttyty❤️ Ogina ne nan so paaa oh herh!

akua_nectar

Beautiful bride wow see smile

blaque.a

Mommy no be easy ooo

iam_adjokay

The dress is giving❤️.

agyeiwaa5

Eii I thought she is the bride

oppongagyeisandra

Wooooooooo mother?

affordable_kitchen_wares

this is niiiiicccceeeee

rachelandvictoria__atelier

Her gown

avisankumah

Kw33! Hot Mama. Hot sauce

charlotte_esibee

Eiii wow .. mother look goals

shannon_adap

Aunty looking too good!!

