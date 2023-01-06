A wealthy Ghanaian couple has upgraded the wedding wardrobe for couples planning to walk down the aisle this year

The beautiful bride wore three custom-made dresses that can be worn five years from now and still make a bold fashion statement

The handsome groom gave us unique groom-style inspiration with his dapper and colored two-piece ensembles

Ghanaian bride, Mildred is the first January bride to trend with her ravishing wedding dresses. The pretty bride looked like a fairy princess for her traditional wedding reception party.

1. The bride's magnificent reception dress

Mildred saved her best look for the last as she danced beautifully in a purple dress made by an international designer, Vlora Mustafa.

This is by far one of the prettiest reception dresses we have seen this year. The pleated dress was designed with unique lace fabrics with different patterns. She wore stunning high heels to complete her beautiful look.

2. Bride's kente gown designed by Pistis Gh

The gorgeous bride Mildred wore an off-shoulder corseted gown by one of the top fashion designers in Ghana, Pistis Gh.

She chose ombre kente fabric stitched together with equally stylish turquoise and light brown colors. Mildred wore flawless makeup and an elegant hairstyle for her traditional wedding.

3. The bride's third dazzling lace dress

The wealthy bride wore three beautiful dresses for her traditional wedding out of which two were designed by Pistis Gh.

This style is very unique and speaks volumes about the rich cultural heritage of this country. The handsome groom looked dapper in a two-piece kaftan as he stared beautifully at his bride.

