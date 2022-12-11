2022 has been a tremendously stylish year, with more hot trends, Instagram fashion tricks, and new designers to explore than ever before

So who exactly made it into our annual list of best-dressed individuals compiled by YEN.com.gh's fashion editor Portia Arthur?

These are the cool actresses and media figures who have all pulled off the year's best on- and off-duty looks

The year 2022 has been a year of glitz and glam. Top Ghanaian celebrities and influencers were spotted at various events and concerts in stylish outfits which made headlines on social media.

YEN.com.gh shares a list of twenty celebrity styles that will still make trends in 2023.

Deborah Vanessa, Zynnell Zuh, Hajia 4Reall, and Sandra Ankobiah look stylish in their outfit. sources

Source: Instagram

1. Joselyn Dumas rocks an-black outfit

Style influencer Joselyn Dumas gave us the perfect look for an evening concert and casual hangout with friends and family.

She wore a black long-sleeve top paired with black jeans and trendy boots. Joselyn styled her looks with a black and long straight hairstyle.

2. Jackie Appiah stuns in a pink two-piece outfit

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah slips on another pink two-piece long-sleeve top and oversized trousers.

She wore a long black hairstyle, sunglass, and mild makeup. Jackie styled her look with a green crossbody and designer sneakers.

3. Nana Ama McBrown looks regal in an African print dress

Ghanaian actress and television personality Nana Ama McBrown flaunted her skin in a beautiful African print shirt dress.

She styled her look with a short frontal hairstyle and black elegant shoes. Nana Ama McBrown's look can be worn to different religious events and even on Fridays to the office.

4. Nadia Buari turns heads with a black and white polka dot two-piece

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari gave us the casual and chic look in this picture. She wore her famous afro curly hairstyle and black platform heels while posing in front of her posh car.

5. Yvonne Okoro dazzles in a designer jumpsuit

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Okoro wore this beautiful outfit to celebrate her birthday and most of her fans can replicate it on their special occasion.

6. Yvonne Nelson looks radiant in a yellow dress

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson shared this gorgeous photo while on a vacation outside Ghana. she dazzled in a simple dress with a puff sleeveless that can be worn to the office or church service to make a bold statement.

7. Salma Mumin warms hearts with a designer suit

Ghanaian actress and fashion entrepreneur Salma Mumin silenced fashion critics with this stunning look.

Salma's attire can be worn to any red-carpet event and turn heads. Depending on individual preference, one can opt for a different vibrant color to suit their personal style.

8. Sandra Ankobiah shares corporate look ideas with a blue dress

Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Ankobiah shows class, luxury, and style in this photo. She redefines corporate style in this form-fitting outfit.

This blue dress has puff sleeves, side ruffles, and thigh-high, and a deep plunge neckline; only a fashionista can pull off this look.

9. Serwaa Amihere looks ethereal in an African print dress

Morning show host, Serwaa Amihere is known for dressing decently on and off the camera. She looks ethereal in an African print dress designed with orange lace.

This style is ideal for Christmas church services and also as corporate wear on Fridays.

10. Benedicta Gafah stuns in pink and white look

Kumawood actress Benedicta Gafah has become a fashion model for different clothing brands due to her swag and high fashion sense.

She slays effortlessly in this turtleneck top and white elastic trousers styled with a Chanel bag.

11. Naa Ashorkor wears a short colorful dress

Ghanaian actress and media personality Naa Ashorkor looked absolutely elegant in this short dress. She looked ethereal in her natural braids, flawless makeup, and beautiful earrings.

12. Deborah Vannesa looks exquisite in a white crochet top

Ghanaian musician and fashion influencer Deborah Vanessa uses her platform to promote rising fashion designers with exceptional talents.

She flaunts cleavage in a white crochet top and magnificent skirt which can be paired with a pretty top for any red-carpet event.

13. Lydia Forson wins over the Internet with her elegant look

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson is eloquent and very fashionable. This is serving us with plus-size outfit ideas with this blue-themed look.

14. Berla Mundi looks impeccable in a blue suit

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi collaborated with one of Jackie Appiah's stylish Bvey for this phenomenal look.

Berla Mundi wore a blue custom-made suit styled with a white lace bodysuit and high heels.

15. Cookie Tee looks astonishing in an African print dress

Media personality Cookie Tee gave us impeccable African print style for sixteen weeks during the 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful weekly eviction show.

After the finale, the gorgeous television star and music lover continues to step up her fashion game. This style can be replicated for corporate photoshoots or even red-carpet events.

16. Selly Galley shows skin in a black see-through dress

Ghanaian actress and style icon Selly Galley is a trendsetter and this is our favorite look this year. Fashion enthusiasts who are looking for daring and sophisticated looks should screenshot this look for the red carpet and star-studded events.

17. Nikki Samonas looks remarkably stunning in this see-through outfit

Ghanaian actress and brand influencer Nikki Samonas has had a good year. She has won many awards for various movie roles in Ghana and beyond. Nikki Samonas boldly shows skin in this beautiful outfit.

The jacket can be worn separately with a tank top and denim jeans to make a casual fashion statement.

18. Zynnell Zuh looks splendid in a corset dress

Surprisingly Ghanaian actress Zynnell Zuh made it to our list with her masterpiece from her clothing line.

This stunning dress can be worn to slay queens in the media space or entertainment industry to host shows or a panellist.

19. Fella Makafui reminds us of leather pant style

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui makes a great comeback on Instagram in an orange long-sleeve top and leather pants.

Fella Makafui flaunts her designer bag and an expensive new car while fixing her sunglasses for the photoshoot.

20. Hajia 4Reall slays in a green pleated outfit

Ghanaian musician and socialite Hajia 4Reall looks amazing in a pleated dress styled with white mules and a white bag.

The northern queen of style Hajia 4Reall wore a short fringe hairstyle as she styled her looks with expensive jewellery.

Source: YEN.com.gh