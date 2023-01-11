Ghanaian musician Jacqueline Acheampong has been categorized as one of the top female musicians with a decent and elegant fashion sense

The forever hitmaker has a unique and simple hairstyle that has become a popular trend on social media

The twenty-four-year-old acrobat singer is the daughter of the legendary Ghanaian musician Nana Acheampong

Ghanaian musician Gyakie's hard work and dedication to her passion paid off making her a top female musician and style influencer.

She has represented all Ghanaian female musicians on many international platforms after releasing her single forever.

Ghanaian musician Gyakie is serving us elegant street styles in this collage.

Source: Instagram

Gyakie won our attention with her lyrics and enviable style as seen in all her music videos. The forever hitmaker is the only female artiste who can repeatedly rock a simple hairstyle and give post reviews.

1. Ghanaian musician Gyakie flaunts their legs in a short dress

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Jacqueline Acheampong popularly called Gyakie looks very stunning in this dashing outfit.

Experimenting with colored hairstyles, Gyakie wore a straight Burgundy hairstyle to match her look. She was photographed wearing black long boots in this smoky hot photo.

2. Ghanaian musician Gyakie looks radiant in a tie and dye dress

The KNUST graduate left us stunned with her see-through top paired with a tie and dye palazzo trousers. Gyakie has worn similar palazzo trousers to perform on stage at local and international events.

She looked gorgeous in the short hairstyle, and mild makeup as she shows off her black boots.

3. Ghanaian musician Gyakie poses with a designer bag

Some female musicians are hardly seen posing with purses, clutches, and handbags because most of their photos at shoot during concerts or music video shoots.

The young music star looked effortlessly chic in a zipped long-sleeve top and pink and white trousers. She accessorized with beautiful pearls and diamond rings.

4. Ghanaian musician Gyakie looks classy in a glittering long top

Top charting Ghanaian musician, Gyakie is no doubt a fan of long-sleeve outfits. She pulled off this splendid look that went viral on social media.

She wore her signature hairstyle, flawless makeup, and black sunglasses. Gyakie completed her looks with customized jewelry while some cleavage.

5. Ghanaian musician Gyakie imitates Marilyn Monroe's hairstyle

Ghanaian afro-fusion singer has an unpredictable fashion sense. She turned heads at her birthday concert at the Labadi Beach hotel with this denim look.

She wore a denim short dress style with a long overcoat and white strappy heels. Gyakie looked gorgeous with her smooth makeup and hairstyle.

Source: YEN.com.gh