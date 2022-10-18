Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye is a style influencer with an expensive taste for designer brands as seen on her Instagram page

Tracey Boakye travels to different parts of the world sourcing new luxury brands to complete her looks

The Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye, and her family have become the Kardashians of the Ghanaian fashion industry

Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye is no doubt richer than most female celebrities her age. She loves to go on shopping sprees buying expensive designer brands.

The curvy and outspoken female movie star has all the designer bags and matching shoes from Balenciaga to Chanel, and a great fashion sense.

Tracey Boakye has amassed wealth managing her business empire. The serial entrepreneur owns a real estate business, a restaurant, and a movie production company.

The movie star is also married to Frank Badu Ntiamoah, a rich businessman and together the power couple is living their best lives.

Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye flaunts her designer shopping bags on Instagram. @traceyboakye

Source: Instagram

The mother of two beautiful children joins the list of top celebrities such as Jackie Appiah, Nadia Buari, and Joselyn Dumas with an expensive collection of designer products.

YEN.com.gh shares seven photos of Tracey Boakye looking stylish in designer brands.

Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye pairs her all-black ensemble with a Gucci bag for a luxurious vacation. She was spotted in long black braids without makeup at the airport lounge.

The mother-of-two wore a black Burberry top paired with skin-tight denim jeans. She rocked her silky natural hair posing in front of her fleet of cars. Tracey styled her looks with a Burberry side bag and sunglasses.

Tracey Boakye popularly called East Legon landlady wore a white top paired with black stunning shorts and Burberry sneakers. She styled her looks with Yves Saint Laurent's black side bag while flaunting her extremely long braids.

Mrs. Ntiamoah Badu looked elegant in a floral long top and matching shorts. She wore long bohemian hair and mild makeup. Tracey styled her looks with a Chanel side bag and matching shoes showing off her red-painted nails.

Successful businesswoman, Tracey Boakye steps out in a black ruched dress. As usual, she gave us awesome hairstyle inspiration while holding her Fendi clutch.

Indeed, Tracey Boakye is so blessed. She is the chief executive officer of different companies making her one of the wealthy female celebrities in Ghana. She wore a two-piece outfit paired with a Balenciaga white bag.

Source: YEN.com.gh