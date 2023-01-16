Ghanaian entrepreneur Gifty Mawunya Nkronu has set the internet ablaze with her stunning new video

The wife of the Ghanaian actor, entrepreneur, and politician looked regal in a corset kente gown

The celebrity mother and best friend of award-winning Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari wore a beautiful turban to complete her looks

Ghanaian entrepreneur and wife of award-winning Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo has left us awestruck with her latest Instagram video.

Gifty Mawunya Nkornu looked elegant in a corseted kente dress. The perfect-fit gown featured off-shoulder sleeves designed with yellow beads.

The beautiful wife of John Dumelo, Gifty Mawunya Nkronu looks classy in these photos. source: @missgeeonly

The celebrity mother styled her look with a colorful turban and a beautiful piece of jewellery. Mrs. Dumelo wore flawless makeup as she posed beautifully for the cameras.

Some social media users have commented on Gifty Mawunya's video

barimah_makeup_artistry

Beautiful from all angles

kamsiyonnacollins

Dumelo my guy omo you hold better babe I swear

funghana_

If beauty was a crime ... you are guilty ... This is a discovery

impeccable_sena

It’s giving ❤️❤️

nae_ness

Look at my gorgeous friend

Gifty Mawunya looks classy in designer outfits

The mother-of-two looked splendid in a designer top and ripped jeans. She wore a long expensive hairstyle, subtle makeup and trendy sunglasses.

Gifty Mawunya flaunts cleavage in an off-shoulder crop top

The style influencer looked smokey hot in an off-shoulder crop top styled paired with form-fitting trousers.

She completed her look with matching high heels as she flaunted her huge wedding ring in the Instagram post.

