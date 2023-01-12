Ghanaian professional makeup artiste, Flora is the latest bride from the beauty industry to walk down the aisle in a lavish ceremony

The chief executive officer of Phab Beauty wore three breathtaking dresses for her trending traditional wedding and reception

The friends and bridesmaids of the melanin bride left us stunned with her elegant corseted dresses and turban styles

Ghanaian professional makeup artist Flora of Phab beauty looked gorgeous in her red corseted kente gown for her traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride Flora and her bridesmaids look ravishing in their corseted dresses. source: live_with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

The melanin bride glowed in her off-shoulder corseted kente dress designed with colorful kente fabrics. Flora wore an emerald green earring and green shoes that matched her gorgeous look.

The groom looked ethereal rocking his colorful kente ensemble

The groom couldn't stop smiling after seeing his beloved wife looking regal in her traditional outfit.

He opted for a kente wrap and red native scandals for the first session event. He looked handsome showing off her well-groomed beard and hairstyle.

The bridesmaids win over the internet with their stylish looks

The beautiful bridesmaids gave us endless style options with their stunning ensembles. They use the same fabric to sew breathtaking trendy styles that some brides can wear for traditional weddings.

They styled their looks elegantly tied gele styles, flawless and high heels to support their friend on her big day.

The bride slays in a glittering gown for her second look

The melanin bride wore an exquisite corseted gown for the reception party. She wore mild makeup and a diamond earring to complete her look.

Nana Banyin looked dapper in a long sleeve kaftan and trousers styled with black shoes.

The bride looks ravishing in a white beaded dress

The chief executive officer of Phab beautiful looked elegant in their third look for the reception party. She wore a beautiful earring to match with her thigh-high outfit as she posed gorgeously for the camera.

