Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has inspired women in the corporate industry with her new glamorous look

The young mother switched from her usual short hairstyle to a voluminous curly hairstyle

Ghanaian style icon Nana Akua Addo and other stars have commented on Fella Makafui's outfit

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui is on top of the list of stylish female celebrities for February 2024.

The YOLO star has consistently won over her fans with her effortlessly stylish outfits that go viral on social media.

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui slays in elegant hairstyles. Photo credit: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

In a new jaw-dropping post, the mother-of-one looked stunning in an off-shoulder brocade top and black below-the-kneel skirt.

While slaying simple stud earrings, Fella Makafui wore a princess-inspired hairstyle and heavy makeup.

The fashionista wore an elegant pair of high heels with embellishment to complete her look.

Check out the photos below;

Fella Makafui slays in a glittering lace dress

Fella Makafui rocked her signature blond short hairstyle and a short corseted lace dress. She accessorised her look with green earrings while smiling beautifully for the cameras.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo has commented on Fella Makafui's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Nanaakuaaddo stated:

Effortlessly beautiful

iamabena1 stated:

Gorgeous ❤❤❤

yolanda_kwarteng stated:

Fine wife and a mother too cute for my liking ✌️✌️✌️

andytetteh_ stated:

BIGGEST IN THE ROOM

Moetabebe stated:

You are so fine

Wesleykessegh stated:

Beautiful Woman ❤❤❤

_quami_snitch_ stated:

Queen

am_yhaa stated:

Was the last slide necessary?❤️

gloriaosarfo stated:

Fela

Salmamumin stated:

Pretty girl

stella_meghie_official stated:

Mama fella❤️ you look beautiful

osei__felicia stated:

I’m not finding the right words ❤️❤️❤️

Iamlerny stated:

Too stunning! A beauty

Francessben stated:

Just look at my baby fella, I love the woman you are becoming a very hard worker.

Thenanablankson stated:

Others must be shaking

__phylis stated:

Stunning

AMG Medikal's Wife Goes Viral As She Rocks Floor-Sweeping Collared Suit Gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Fella Makafui, who has created quite a stir with her stylish outfit.

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin made the fashionable outfit for her clothing brand, Lure By Salma.

The mother of one accessorised her stunning ensemble with black stiletto heels and a luxury purse.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh