Fella Makafui Looks Classy In Stylish Brocade Top And Bodycon Skirt: "Where Is Your Wedding Ring?"
- Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has inspired women in the corporate industry with her new glamorous look
- The young mother switched from her usual short hairstyle to a voluminous curly hairstyle
- Ghanaian style icon Nana Akua Addo and other stars have commented on Fella Makafui's outfit
Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui is on top of the list of stylish female celebrities for February 2024.
The YOLO star has consistently won over her fans with her effortlessly stylish outfits that go viral on social media.
In a new jaw-dropping post, the mother-of-one looked stunning in an off-shoulder brocade top and black below-the-kneel skirt.
While slaying simple stud earrings, Fella Makafui wore a princess-inspired hairstyle and heavy makeup.
The fashionista wore an elegant pair of high heels with embellishment to complete her look.
Check out the photos below;
Fella Makafui slays in a glittering lace dress
Fella Makafui rocked her signature blond short hairstyle and a short corseted lace dress. She accessorised her look with green earrings while smiling beautifully for the cameras.
Check out the photos below;
Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo has commented on Fella Makafui's outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Nanaakuaaddo stated:
Effortlessly beautiful
iamabena1 stated:
Gorgeous ❤❤❤
yolanda_kwarteng stated:
Fine wife and a mother too cute for my liking ✌️✌️✌️
andytetteh_ stated:
BIGGEST IN THE ROOM
Moetabebe stated:
You are so fine
Wesleykessegh stated:
Beautiful Woman ❤❤❤
_quami_snitch_ stated:
Queen
am_yhaa stated:
Was the last slide necessary?❤️
gloriaosarfo stated:
Fela
Salmamumin stated:
Pretty girl
stella_meghie_official stated:
Mama fella❤️ you look beautiful
osei__felicia stated:
I’m not finding the right words ❤️❤️❤️
Iamlerny stated:
Too stunning! A beauty
Francessben stated:
Just look at my baby fella, I love the woman you are becoming a very hard worker.
Thenanablankson stated:
Others must be shaking
__phylis stated:
Stunning
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Fella Makafui, who has created quite a stir with her stylish outfit.
Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin made the fashionable outfit for her clothing brand, Lure By Salma.
The mother of one accessorised her stunning ensemble with black stiletto heels and a luxury purse.
