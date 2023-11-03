Fella Makafui has caused a stir with her impeccable fashion sense as she slays in a maxi dress

The fashion model looked fantastic in a stylish dress designed by Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin

The mother-of-one styled her gorgeous look with a designer bag and black strappy heels

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui is the first celebrity to slay in Salma Mumin's new collection designed by her fashion brand Lure by Salma.

Fella Makafui slays in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @fellamakafui

The serial businesswoman with a voluptuous figure wore a long dress with unique details that have become a topic on social media.

The maxi dress features a well-ironed collar, a stylish suit dress, double buttons and long billowing sleeves.

Fella Makafui looks classy in a thigh-high gown

The beautiful wife of Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called AMG Medikal, looked elegant in a long-sleeve cutout see-through gown for this photoshoot.

She wore a gorgeous centre-parted hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulder as she styled her look with a stylish Fendi clutch purse.

Ghanaian TikToker Wesley Kesse has commented on Fella Makafui's post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Wesleykessegh stated:

This is beautiful but please, who were you waving at

Adwoaloudgh stated:

The wave is giving First Lady vibes. eeeiii Partner

Charlie_dior stated:

Auntie went to the tailor and said Suit, but make it a dress/gown

Efya_nokturnal stated:

MY QUEEN ❤️ OF HEARTS ❤️

Lindaosifo stated:

always sweet

Osei__felicia stated:

You make it beautiful

Kei_llah stated:

The outfit looks good on you..it’s giving Rich Auntie Vibes❤️❤️

Yankey_himself stated:

Mama island!!

Lurebysalma stated:

The First Lady of the Republic of Lure

Degash_daily stated:

Super-Classy@fella_Makafui

