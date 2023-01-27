Award-winning Ghanaian musician and top socialite Hajia4Reall has shared her first Instagram photo in 2023

The style influencer was photographed in a stylish ensemble styled with a Balenciaga bag and shoes

The mother-of-one is among the few celebrities with a unique fashion sense and always goes on expensive vacations outside of Ghana

Ghanaian musician and socialite Hajia 4Reall has left us stunned with her latest photos. The top style influencer is among the few celebrities who love to wear fur although it is a controversial fashion issue.

The award-winning musician looked effortlessly chic in a white off-shoulder fur top flaunting her cleavage.

Ghanaian musician and socialite Hajia 4Reall looks stunning in stylish clothes. source: @hajia4reall

Hajia 4Reall styled her look with black figure-hugging pants; a common fashion trend among top celebrities including Jackie Appiah, Sandra Ankobiah, Akua GMB, and Selly Galley.

The mother-on-one wore a black curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders. She flaunted her perfectly beautiful long nails and exquisite designs.

She wore expensive gold bracelets, rings, drop earrings, and a watch to complete her look. Hajia 4Reall looked gorgeous as ever wearing subtle makeup and long eyelashes.

The queen of the north was spotted holding a Balenciaga bag that cost seventy-seven and nine hundred and seventy-seven Ghana cedis and a bag that was valued at nine thousand one hundred and seventy-six Ghana cedis.

