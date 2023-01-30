Global site navigation

Little Mercy Smith of Efiewura Fame Marks Birthday With Sultry Photos Flaunting Curves
by  Geraldine Amoah
  • Ghanaian actress Little Mercy Smith marked her birthday on January 30, 2023, and she did so in style
  • She dropped stunning photos slaying in a traditional wear that is mostly worn by queen mothers
  • Vivian Jill, Vicky Zugah and many other Ghanaians have celebrated the former Efiewura star

Ghanaian actress Little Mercy Smith turned a year older on January 30, 2023, and she marked the day in exquisite style.

Little Mercy Smith dazzling in her birthday photos
Little Mercy Smith of Efiewura fame glowing in her birthday photos. Photo Source: @littlemercysmith
Source: Instagram

The curvy plus-size actress of the popular hit series Efiewura dropped stunning pictures rocking a queen-mother-inspired look.

In the first set of pictures she shared on her official Instagram page, she was dressed in royal regalia and was clad in gold.

She wrapped a white full-piece cloth and used African print pieces around her waist to give her a curvy look.

Below are lovely photos of Little Mercy Smith looking regal in traditional wear.

Below is a video collage of lovely photos of the former Efiewura star.

Vivian Jill, Vicky Zugah, and many other Ghanaians celebrate the former Efiewura star

vivian_jill_lawrence remarked:

Happy birthday dear may God open doors for you

vickyzugah commented:

Happy blessed birthday dear ❤️

tenadualexandria said:

Happy birthday dear, age with massive grace

beverly_afaglo commented:

Hbd sis, blessings

frimbell_collections said:

Happy happy glorious birthday queen

sedinakporsu commented:

Happy birthday. God bless you and open doors for you❤️

bonneyfaceoffical said:

Happy birthday to you dear I wish you long life good health and prosperity ✨️

Meanwhile, many Ghanaians and some of her celebrity friends have showered her with beautiful messages as she celebrated her birthday in grande style.

Di Asa Season 3 Winner PM Reigns Rocks Kente & Gold Pieces In B'day Photos, Many Gush Over Her Beauty

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Di Asa Season 3 Winner Precious Agyeiwaa Mensah who is known in showbiz as PM Reigns, marked her birthday looking stunning in a regal outfit.

To mark her special 28th birthday on January 19, 2023, she dropped adorable pictures slaying a traditional outfit which is usually worn by Ashanti queen mothers in the royal family as well as ladies in cultural groups.

