Ghanaian actress Little Mercy Smith marked her birthday on January 30, 2023, and she did so in style

She dropped stunning photos slaying in a traditional wear that is mostly worn by queen mothers

Vivian Jill, Vicky Zugah and many other Ghanaians have celebrated the former Efiewura star

Ghanaian actress Little Mercy Smith turned a year older on January 30, 2023, and she marked the day in exquisite style.

Little Mercy Smith of Efiewura fame glowing in her birthday photos. Photo Source: @littlemercysmith

Source: Instagram

The curvy plus-size actress of the popular hit series Efiewura dropped stunning pictures rocking a queen-mother-inspired look.

In the first set of pictures she shared on her official Instagram page, she was dressed in royal regalia and was clad in gold.

She wrapped a white full-piece cloth and used African print pieces around her waist to give her a curvy look.

Below are lovely photos of Little Mercy Smith looking regal in traditional wear.

Below is a video collage of lovely photos of the former Efiewura star.

Vivian Jill, Vicky Zugah, and many other Ghanaians celebrate the former Efiewura star

vivian_jill_lawrence remarked:

Happy birthday dear may God open doors for you

vickyzugah commented:

Happy blessed birthday dear ❤️

tenadualexandria said:

Happy birthday dear, age with massive grace

beverly_afaglo commented:

Hbd sis, blessings

frimbell_collections said:

Happy happy glorious birthday queen

sedinakporsu commented:

Happy birthday. God bless you and open doors for you❤️

bonneyfaceoffical said:

Happy birthday to you dear I wish you long life good health and prosperity ✨️

Meanwhile, many Ghanaians and some of her celebrity friends have showered her with beautiful messages as she celebrated her birthday in grande style.

Source: YEN.com.gh