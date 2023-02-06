Ghanaian dental surgeon Dr. Louis Ansong Satekla has added a new designer bag to her luxury collection

The gorgeous wife of award-winning Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy is among the fashionable health professionals with active social media pages

In a viral Instagram video, the mother-of-two was seen dancing joyously to her husband's new hit song, More of you

Ghanaian dental surgeon Dr. Louisa Ansong Satekla is our female celebrity-style crush for the week.

The beautiful wife of an award-winning musician, Stonebwoy always dresses down decently in stylish outfits without showing cleavage.

Stonebwoy's wife, Dr. Louisa flaunts her hips in stunning outfits. source: @drlouisa_s

In her latest Instagram post, the fashionista wore a gorgeous two-piece ensemble made by a rising Ghanaian fashion designer.

The sleeves were designed with black tassels that matched the black geometric patterns in the outfit.

Dr. Louisa wore one of her favorite long bohemian curly which has become one of her signature looks. She was spotted rocking her favorite Balenciaga bag, a popular designer bag owned by top female celebrities in Ghana including Jackie Appiah, Yvonne Nelson, Joselyn Dumas, and Hajia 4Reall.

The mother of two lovely and smart children completed her look with trendy sneakers as she stepped out.

The outspoken health professional showed off her dance moves as she danced to Stonebwoy's new hit song, More of me.

Some social media users have commented on Dr. Louisa's post

godwinbwoybhimnation

My beautiful queen

testamentgh4

Roll the asset laa❤️❤️

okyeremary093

The OVERLORD qween ❤️❤️

thatgurll.mima

Watched this like 5times

iam_makafui

All these goodies and 1gad is still asking for more . Ewe men and long throat

mrs.ricky.a

Beautiful Louisa❤️

rockybanks3

Our First Lady Bhim Nation Worldwide

wear_frimpomaa

Okaaaaaaayyyyyy ❤️❤️❤️❤️ thanks Asew

lilcashes_empire

Smiles all over my face, the tune suites you

