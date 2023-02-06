Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi wowed African creatives in Los Angeles during Grammy week with her stunning look

The talented event host wore a custom-made dress by Duaba Serwaa for the maiden edition organized by GUBA Enterprise

Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong'o and her sister rocked an-black outfit by the talented designer to the wearable gala in 2022

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi is undoubtedly one of the best female events host with an effortlessly unique style.

The morning show host was in Los Angeles over the weekend to host the maiden edition of African Nominees Brunch organized by GUBA enterprise in partnership with the Recording Academy.

The outstanding media personality wore a custom-made outfit designed by top fashion designer Duaba Serwaa.

The origami textured quarter-length skirt in a customized emerald green with a batik body cropped top in yellow and mustard tones.

Berla Mundi wore a gorgeous hairstyle, flawless makeup look, and expensive gold pieces of jewelry. She wore stunning high heels to complete her look.

Media personality Anita Akufo and others have commented on Berla Mundi's elegant look

ann_ita1

Stunning ❤️

gloriabuckman

Come throooouuugh!

yvonneokoro

Gorge

ghlafy

U're gorg

ganyobi_niiquaye

It's very beautiful❤️❤️❤️❤️

villas_boaz

Welldone sis ❤️ indeed god did it for you No competitor in the media space now Go for gold sooner you will be hosting the main event soon

benny_lawson_

Hello Oprah, is that youuuuuuuuuuuuuuu?

iam_evefortune

BERLA go higher ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

marianossecret

One reason I love this lady is her aesthetic preference for fashion... Keep it Berla...

anuelkhojo

Give us! Back2kcab

othniella_mundi

Herr see beauty ❤️❤️you too fine

eireneadjei

❤️❤️❤️It's always Berlaaa

dihhs_perfumery

Very beautiful, she outdid herself ❤️

flavaflavswife

You look UNREAL

Source: YEN.com.gh