Ghanaian musician S3fa has taken over the entertainment and fashion industry with her beauty and talent

The twenty-seven-year style influencer has the number of top fashion designers on speed dial when she needs custom-made dresses for events

In her recent photo, the award-winning musician won our hearts with her dazzling look and charming hairstyle

Ghanaian musician S3fa has left us stunned with her elegant look for the annual Kwabena Kwabena Love night concert.

The award-winning songstress Sefadzi Abena Amesu flaunted her curves in a silky tailored made dress to perform at the top-rated event of the month.

Ghanaian musician S3fa flaunts her voluptuous figure in skimpy dresses. source: @s3fa_gh

Source: Instagram

The Soft Life hitmaker looked flawless in her perfect makeup that matched her skin tone. The glossy, matte lipstick was the right shade that elevate her looks. S3fa looked like a barbie as she rocked a long and curly hairstyle.

The style influencer wore expensive diamond jewellery and designer high heels to complete her look.

Ghanaian actress Beverly Aflago and other social media stars have commented on S3fa's look

kurlvynreigner5

Do u have a lil sister pretty as u make u link am give me @s3fa_gh

_tonybrony

Marry ewe girl wai ,waaa look at this girl

addokweijessica

GIRL IS LOOKING FLY

asabea19

Kinda look like Yvonne okoro

__abenaah

A COOKIEEEEEE

231hottie

I no come suffer me I want to enjoy my life, I no Dey catch feelings I Dey catch de vibes ❤️❤️

ometyjacob

Always looking pretty and beautiful I can't wait to meet one day

akwesi_ricky

AHUOF3 MU DEAN OF BEAUTY BAAKO P3

freshkid_makavele

Hi crush, you look like a foreign angel❤️

This is the breathtaking look S3fa wore to perform at Kwabena Kwabena's concert over the weekend

S3fa: 5 Times Singer was the Cardi B of Ghana Music Industry with her Fashion Sense

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about S3fa, a celebrated Ghanaian artist who excels at creating back-to-back hits that get some of his male admirers on the dance floor.

It is undeniable that Sefadzi Abena Amesu, better known in the entertainment industry as S3fa, has no rivals regarding her sense of style.

S3fa flaunted her hourglass body in stunning gowns you had never seen before.

Source: YEN.com.gh