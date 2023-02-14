Old students of Wesley Girls' High School aka Gey Hey have gone viral after they stormed the school's annual Speech Day rocking corset dresses in various styles

The event was held at the school's grounds on February 11, 2023, and old students did show up in their numbers

Ghanaians who spotted the pictures online have gushed over how beautiful the former girls of the educational institution looked for the occasion

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Wesley Girls' High School (Gey Hey) marked its Speech Day in grande style as former students came out in their numbers to celebrate their annual event.

Wesley Girls' High School students at Speech Day. Photo Source: @GeyHeyOnline

Source: Twitter

The event which took place on February 11, 2023, on the school's premises in Cape Coast saw former students clad in the school cloth and colours.

The general theme that run through their outfits was how creative many of them styled their corset gowns and dresses.

Pictures of many of the students have surfaced on social media as many Ghanaians admire their sense of style and fashion.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Below are more pictures of former students of the school flaunting their corset dresses.

Ghanaians admire beautiful pictures of Gey Hey girls

@mylo_melo said:

No size ✌☺️

@YawTakoradi stated:

Geyhey girls dey bee

@tatascaritas said:

Hate Wesley Girls all you can but you see their Old Students Association naaaaaaaaaaa they are the best i have seen. Every damnn year they put in some wild effort Yo!!! Project after project naaaaaa i stan.

@SonOfThePriest remarked:

This is beautiful.

@Sweetpepperrrrr said:

The old girls are unmatched!

@arthurupthere said:

A bevy of ladies

@owusuafriyie_1 said:

Gey Hey girls dey be!

@poundsborga stated:

3rd frame, 3rd from right tell her to ring my 054

Trending Wesley Girls NSMQ contestants of the famous 'El taruta deli tata' become medical doctors

Alberta Nana Aba Fletcher and Alberta Owusu-Ansong, the former NSMQ contestants from Wesley Girls' High School who went viral for their 'El taruta deli tata' catchphrase, are now medical doctors.

After competing in the contest, the two smart young ladies pursued their medical degrees and became certified doctors.

Many Ghanaians have gone on to congratulate them as they share how proud they are of them for chasing their dreams.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh