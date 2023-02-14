A video of triplets having fun as they played with themselves before school has got many wishing they had kids like them

As the kids played, the voice of the mother giving them instructions while she was trying to take their photos was heard

Many people who reacted to the children's clip said they probably got to school late, considering the time they wasted

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Nigerian mother of triplets shared a cute video of how her kids interacted before they got ready for school.

In the clip, the triplets were all dressed in matching uniforms as two of the kids passionately hugged themselves.

People said they love the relationship between the babies. Photo source: @omobolaji_omotayo

Source: UGC

Lovely Nigerian triplets

The only girl among the triplets was standing far away at the home's gate. An attempt by one of them to hug her made the kid cry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

To keep the situation calm, the second boy told her sorry. It was all an emotional show of love. People said the kids would get to school late with the drama they were all acting.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 170 comments with more than 7,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Adeolami said:

"Nah two year you go use on d road before you reach school they don enter 3rd term."

peacesunshyne said:

"Before Una reach. school Don close. I love them and the video."

Aabid_Aabidah said:

"Na afternoon class ooo."

omodano asked:

"This is pure love. Please how old are they?"

oliviaobialusi asked:

"Abeg when una take reach school?"

Anuoluwapo cakes said:

"Na break time dem go reach school."

kehindeoluwatomio said:

"You get to school in the afternoon...don't mind our gender shakara too much let my girl do shakara ooooo GOD I want this oooo."

user81938275505 said:

"These kids are so cute you guys should continue to grow up in the glory of God amen."

Ghanaian presenter twins with cute son

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported GHOne TV presenter Bliss Kingg twined with his son in adoring images as the child attained 10 years old on Wednesday, January 8.

The Ghanaian media star and his kid posed in a studio for photos to commemorate the boy's new age while sporting matching costumes.

While his son added merely a wristwatch for the event, Bliss Kingg added a stylish ring and timepiece.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng