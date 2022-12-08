Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Habiba Sinare is one of the most stylish Muslim celebrities in the Ghanaian Movie Industry

Habiba Sinare always turn heads on the red carpet and other star-studded events with her looks

Habiba Sinare is the ex-wife of Black Stars player Abdul Majeed Waris and the two stars have a son together

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Ghanaian actress Habiba Sinare is our style influencer for today, as she defines fashion for young Muslim women. The award-winning female actress has achieved a lot of feats in the entertainment industry.

The mother-of-one is the ex-wife of Ghanaian national team player Abdul Majeed Waris. The thirty-one-year-old footballer currently plays as a striker for Cypriot club Anorthosis.

Ghanaian player Majeed Waris and ex-wife Habiba Sinare rock matching black jackets in this photo. source: @_sinare @fashiongurughana

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh shares five times Habiba Sinare was a style influencer with these stunning looks.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

1. Habiba Sinare slays in a blue gown

Ghanaian actress Habiba Sinare is the queen of gele styles. She knows how to slay beautifully with the fashion accessory to match all her looks.

She looked like a princess in a blue gown with a white organza long jacket. Habiba wore expensive gold pieces of jewelry to complete her looks.

2. Habiba Sinare wears denim jeans

The ex-wife of the professional footballer impressed us with her African print jacket, white camisole, and denim jeans.

She wore a long bohemian hairstyle styled with a blue turban. Habiba Sinare wore mild makeup and nose earring for a casual look.

3. Habiba Sinare looked elegant in pink

The outstanding actress was honored at the prestigious forty under forty awards for her exceptional acting skills.

Habiba Sinare wore a pink lace dress with matching gele. She styled her looks with white pointed high heels.

4. Habiba Sinare steals shows in a skin-tight gown

The mother-of-one wore this breathtaking kente gown for her graduation ceremony. Habiba flaunted her curves in the beautiful gown and matching gele style. 2023 brides can definitely wear this gown for their traditional wedding.

5. Habiba Sinare looks classy in a white dress

The award-winning female celebrity gave us incredible style goals while on vacation. She wore a stylish white dress and switched her gele style for a summer hat that matched her cross-body bag.

Habiba Sinare wore heavy makeup for this photoshoot while enjoying the sea breeze.

Abedi Pele's Wife Maha And Daughter Imani Join Fans To Welcome Black Stars To Qatar

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the numerous Ghanaian fans who descended on the team's camp at the Double Tree By Hilton Hotel in Qatar to give them a hearty welcome with dancing and drumming.

Abedi Pele's wife, Maha, and daughter, Imani, were among the supporters that cheered on the Black Stars.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh