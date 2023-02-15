Ghanaian lawyer and style influencer Princess Emily Victoria Nana Wirekoaa has outdoor her latest designer bag

The beautiful daughter of Ghana's ambassador to Russia looked ethereal in a corseted kente gown for her birthday shoot

Princess Emily Victoria Nana Wirekoaa turned heads with her expensive wedding wardrobe in January 2023

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian lawyer and the pretty niece of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II looked ravishing in a stunning floral dress for her birthday photoshoot in Tanzania.

The newly married Princess and her husband are touring African countries after their traditional ceremony and luxurious white wedding with the president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, and his wife in attendance.

Princess Emily Victoria looks regal in kente outfits. source: @inno_lens

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Princess Emily Victoria's elegant birthday photoshoot

The granddaughter of the late Otumfuo Opoku Ware II and daughter of Ghana's ambassador to Russia, Princess Emily Victoria looked regal in an off-shoulder beaded kente gown.

She looked elegant in her long braided hairstyle and flawless makeup while flaunting her expensive designer bag.

Some social media users have commented on Princess Emily's post

oppongandrea

Eiii my woman ooo!! Happy birthday darling!! Looking spec and glowy!! Love is sweet!!

_dxciv

I haven’t even had the chance to wear the other 2 dresses but I’m placing my order for this one too please & thank you ♥️

thestyleunit

How do you look so perfect?!!!

kirachambas

Everything Princess

yingimao

swooooosh! these are so lovely ❤️

rima_chouen

Slay la vie gorgeous

simplystay__

So pretty! Happy belated Birthday x

kensahashkar

Happy birthday Princess Emily! have a blast!

The Daughter of Ghana's Ambassador To The Russian Federation Walks Down The Aisle In An Off-White Frills Gown

Previously, YEN.com.gh Princess Emily Owusu Nyantakyi of Ghana wed on January 7, 2023, wearing a stylish dress. The stunning bride is the daughter of Ghana's recently appointed ambassador to the Russian Federation and the granddaughter of the late Asantehene Otumfuo Opoku Ware II.

On December 31, 2022, the traditional wedding took place at the Manhyia Palace, with the Asantehene Osei Tutu II and her Lady Julia in attendance.

Barima Osei Mensah of Adinkra Pie, the chief executive of one of Ghana's largest pastry firms, attended the ceremony wearing a kente outfit.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh