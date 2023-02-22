The 2022 Ghanaian Most Beautiful Eastern Regional representative, Miss Odei-Amoani, is our woman crush Wednesday

The young and talented journalist from Aburi loves to slay in stunning African print dresses to various events

Miss Odei-Amoani is a lifestyle coach and event host with great love for African braids hairstyles

The third runner-up for 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageantry, Miss Odei-Amoani, stepped up her fashion after the reality show.

The outspoken young woman passionate about Stem and education has consistently impressed her followers with new and trendy styles.

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Miss Odei-Amoani models for rising fashion designers. source: @miss.amoani

Miss Odei-Amoani graduated with a Bachelor of Laws and a Certificate in Business Management from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

She presided over several committees, including the UPSA Law Students Union Sponsorship Committee.

Miss Odei-Amoani shows skin in a thigh-high dress.

The beautiful queen looked ethereal in a sleeveless African print dress for this shoot. She wore elegant champagne colour high heels to match her peplum dress. Amoani looked stunning in a braids hairstyle and subtle makeup.

Miss Odei-Amoani looks classy in a long-sleeve dress

The fashion model Miss Odei-Amoani rocked a corseted long-sleeve dress designed with plain fabric and African print.

She repeated her simple makeup look and hairstyle as she modelled for a rising fashion designer.

Miss Odei-Amoani is the perfect wedding guest in this flared dress

Miss Odei-Amoani was among the beauty queens who attended the plush wedding of Naa Ahemaa in January 2023.

She wore a simple flared dress with long-sleeveless and shiny rhinestones embellishments. The beauty queen wore a black bandeau to avoid showing her cleavage at the star-studded wedding.

Miss Odei-Amoani slays in a pink jacket.

The style influencer looked gorgeous in this lace and African print jacket paired with a black flared skirt.

Miss Odei Amoani styled her African braids hairstyle beautifully to compliment her look.

Miss Odei-Amoani flaunts her legs in a short dress

The stunning melanin queen looked impeccable in a long-sleeve green top and short African print skirt as a special guest during the finale of Mr Universe competition.

