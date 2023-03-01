The beautiful wife of retired Jamaican sprinter Asafa Powell has won the hearts of some Ghanaian style influencers with her looks

The mother-of-two has been featured in a lot of international fashion magazines and websites

The fashion model and her husband are currently in Ghana to tour and explore the business opportunities in the country

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian-Canadian model Ayshia Akua Miller is a fashion model and our woman crush Wednesday.

The stunning model and retired Jamaican sprinter, Asafa Powell, went viral with their celebrity wedding in 2019 after their first meeting in 2012.

The couple arrived in Ghana on February 28, 2023, to tour and witness the 66th Independence Day celebration.

Asafa Powell and his lovely wife look perfect together. source: @millerpowell_alyshia

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YEN.com.gh shares five photos of the top model in beautiful dresses.

1. Ghanaian model Alyshia Powell and her Jamaican husband, Asafa Powell

The power couple celebrated their wedding couple with a gorgeous photo. The supermodel wore a black spaghetti top dress with a thigh-high design. She looked classy in unique earrings that matched the embellishment on her high-heels.

The 40-year-old retired sprinter wore a black tee shirt, trousers, and a stylish jacket.

2. Ghanaian model Alyshia Powell slays in a halter-neck dress

The mother-of-two handsome boys flaunted her perfect body in a stunning green dress while posing at the beach. She rocked her natural curly hairstyle and a simple earring for this photoshoot.

3. Ghanaian model Alyshia Powell shows off her flat tummy

The supermodel looked magnificent in a kimono with billowing sleeves and high-waisted trousers. Alyshia Powell wore mild makeup that matched her skin tone and a fluffy hat for the photoshoot.

4. Ghanaian model Alyshia Powell rocks white sneakers

The beautiful fashion model wore a black ruched dress showing off her smooth legs. She wore a white converse for her Saturday outing.

Alyshia was pictured holding a Yves Saint Laurent bag, a popular bag owned by Ghanaian actresses Jackie Appiah and Joselyn Dumas.

5. Ghanaian model Alyshia Powell models in stylish corporate wear

Alyshia Powell looked breathtaking in corporate wear for an editorial shoot for a popular magazine. The makeup artist opted for bold makeup and natural hair styling for the everyday woman.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh