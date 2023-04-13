Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah is among the most fashionable award-winning male celebrities who don't repeat his looks

The brand influencer has finally met the digital marketer who broke the news about his private wedding

The good-looking gentlemen wore simple and dapper black outfits and expensive sneakers as they posed together for a photoshoot

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah and his gorgeous wife Irene have set an unbreakable record with their beautiful wedding ceremony.

The adorable couple became an instant social media sensation when the first photo of the couple was shared online by YEN.com.gh.

Many online users commented on the stunning bride's wedding outfit, makeup and hairstyle as she ties the knot to the famed actor and style icon.

Harold and Irene have been spotted at many public events after their matching outfits nuptials about the public's opinion about their looks.

The happy couple has created a youtube channel to talk about all the backlash about their unforgettable wedding experience and future goals.

Check out the first photo from Harold and Irene's traditional wedding

The handsome-looking donned a beautiful kente wrap styled with a gold wristwatch and sunglasses.

The bride glowed in a beaded kente dress, fringe hairstyle and flawless makeup for her traditional wedding.

Harold Amenyah and Roland Gbesorgbor look dapper in black outfits

The style influencer Harold Amenyah looked dashing in a black tailor-made shirt with gold buttons and zipper paired with black jeans. He rocked black sneakers with white soles and accessorized his look with an expensive wristwatch and sunglasses.

Brand influencer and digital marketer Roland Gbesorgbor was dripping in freshness as he sported a black long-sleeve shirt and black Palazzo men's pants.

