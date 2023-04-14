Ghanaian bride Jossy who has a striking resemblance to Ghanaian musician Gyakie, wore exquisite dresses for her lavish wedding

The beautiful bride with an infectious smile wore a classy hairstyle and subtle makeup for her multi-day wedding

The groom, Dave, who works at GHOne TV, showed off stunning dance moves during the wedding reception

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian couple Dave and Jossy have won the attention of social media users with the beautiful wedding ceremony.

Ghanaian couple Dave and Jossy look adorable together. Source: @live_with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian bride Jossy looks regal in corseted kente dress

The Ghanaian bride and musician Gyakie lookalike won the attention of fashion lovers with her elegant kente dress for the traditional wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The beautiful wedding video below shows the happy bride's impeccable dance moves.

Ghanaian bride Jossy looks angelic in a white gown

The beautiful bride wore a custom-made corseted white gown for her white wedding. She paired the long-sleeve gown with unique earrings that matched the designs in her dress. Ghanaian bride Jossy completed her bridal look with a long veil with rhinestones.

Ghanaian bride Jossy looks stunning in a red thigh-high gown

The gorgeous bride slayed in a glittering lace gown showing off some skin. She looked terrific in a simple hairstyle and smooth makeup. The groom, Dave, wore a white shirt, jacket and black trousers for the wedding reception.

Ghanaian Makeup Artist With Big Bust Rocks Form-Fitting Corseted Kente Gown For Her Lavish Wedding

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Maame, a Ghanaian professional makeup artist in London who has gained popularity for her stunning wedding attire.

For the pre-wedding images, the couple Benjamin Ashaley Neequaye and Maame looked stunning in all-black outfits.

Award-winning hair stylist Ani Nessa and makeup artist Reggies Makeup have won the admiration of Ghanaians with their extraordinary skills.

Ghanaian Princess And Bride Looks Regal In 2 Corseted Kente And 2 Glittering Lace Gowns For Her Royal Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the Princess of Atwima, Nana Ama, who wore a stunning royal kente as she descended the aisle.

The stunning bride collaborated with three brilliant Ghanaian fashion designers for her regal wedding attire.

Some Ghanaians were drawn to the groom's good looks and those of his muscular groomsmen in kente ensembles.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh