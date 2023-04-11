London-based Ghanaian professional makeup artist Maame has gone viral with her beautiful wedding outfits

The couple Benjamin Ashaley Neequaye and Maame looked fabulous in an-all black ensembles for the pre-wedding photos

Award-winning makeup artist Reggies Makeup and hair stylist Ani Nessa have impressed Ghanaians with their exceptional talents

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian makeup artiste and chief executive officer of MB Artistry tied the knot over the weekend in a lovely ceremony in Ghana.

Ghanaian couple Ben and Maame look stylish in this collage. Source: @live_with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian bride Maame looks classy in an African print bridal robe

The professional makeup artist in London looked regal in a cleavage-baring African print bridal robe with purple billowing sleeves.

The lovely bride looked elegant in a centre-parted frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ghanaian bride Maame looks stunning in a corseted kente gown

The gorgeous bride wore a stylish and colourful corseted kente gown with ruffled sleeves. She styled the beaded dress with shiny drop earrings while holding a purple bridal fan.

Ghanaian groom Ben looks dapper in an agbada

The good-looking groom with a high fashion sense donned a tailor-made agbada designed with kente. Ghanaian groom Ben wore a matching Mobutu hat as he walked majestically to the venue with his groomsmen and a little boy rocking kaftan.

Ghanaian couple Ben and Maame show off their dance moves

The pretty bridesmaid rocked a corseted kente and African print dress for the wedding reception party.

The talented makeup artiste styled her bridal hair differently for the party. The groom ditched his agbada and rocked a two-piece kaftan.

Ghanaian bride Maame flaunts skin in an off-shoulder white bridal robe

With an infectious smile, the beautiful bride wore a stylish bridal robe designed with see-through lace. She opted for a black frontal hairstyle and beaded hairband while posing with her bouquet.

Ghanaian bride looks exquisite in a white off-shoulder wedding gown

The chief executive officer of MB Artistry looked elegant in a white lace gown with a train and a classy white veil while posing for the camera.

Ghanaian Bride Ditches Corseted Kente Gown For An Exquisite African Print Ball Gown For Her Lavish Wedding

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian bride Christable, one of the fashionable brides that wore utterly stunning attire for their traditional wedding.

The young bride, who resembles Ghanaian fashion designer, Tracy Osei, wore an African print dress to her low-key ceremony.

The gorgeous wedding dance video by the joyful bride with excellent dancing skills has gone viral.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh