Ghanaian actress Gladys Mensah Boaku and her pretty daughter have won over social media with her stunning looks

They wore blue buttoned-down flared dresses, subtle makeup and elegant hairstyles for the shoot

The gorgeous daughter of Nayas looked elegant in her stylish white shirt and trousers styled with sneakers

Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix has shared photos of Kumawood actress Glady Mensah Boaku popularly called Nayas, and her beautiful daughter, Nhyria. The outspoken television personality and her pretty daughter wore stunning outfits for their lovely photoshoot.

The adorable mother-daughter duo was spotted in matching blue and elegant outfits. Nayas looked gorgeous in her flawless makeup and long hairstyle.

They were photographed wearing stylish shirts and perfect-fit trousers while maintaining their hairstyle.

Nhyria turned a year older on March 3, 2023; some social media users have commented on the photos shared by Zionfelix

akua_spendy

Wow beautiful Happy birthday dear

isaacakoto92

If you have a beautiful gal, why worried about getting married n so on nayas

empress__akosuajoyce

So u have beautiful daughter like this hmmm happy birthday to her

da_onlyreal_gina

wooow she's really beautiful,happy birthday queen

kyeamehemaa

Is good she came back home to look after her beautiful daughter...Happy birthday sweetheart

amoah2899

Eeeiii this life,I never knew she had an angel like this.why waste urself this way,Ooooo.hmmmmm

lady_praise_dunwell

She is soo beautiful, happy birthday princess age in the fullness of God's grace

dufie650

Happy birthday to you Lil queen . Stay blessed

Swipe left to see photos of Ghanaian actress Nayas and her lovely daughter

