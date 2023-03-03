A-lister actress Juliet Ibrahim has conquered the Ghanaian and Nigerian fashion industries with her high fashion sense

The fashion influencer has become a celebrity muse for fashion brands and top fashion designers in both countries

The award-winning actress is among the fashionable female celebrities born in March

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim is a year older today, March 3, 2023. The style icon and ex-wife of Kwadwo Safo Jnr is among the top female celebrities in Ghana and Nigeria who always make a bold statement on the red carpet.

YEN.com.gh shares five times Juliet Ibrahim gave her 7 million Instagram followers an unmatched fashion sense.

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim looks gorgeous in stunning hairstyles. source: @julietibrahim

Source: Instagram

1. Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim slays in a corseted dress

The gorgeous actress looked effortlessly chic in a long-sleeve corseted dress that Kevin Vincent styled.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Juliet Ibrahim wore a shoulder-level curly hairstyle and flawless makeup for this photoshoot.

2. Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim turns heads in a kente gown

The award-winning actress wore a one-hand African dress designed with plain burgundy kente fabric.

The celebrity fashion model looked dazzling in a ponytail hairstyle, stylish earrings, and matching bracelets. Juliet Ibrahim wore flawless makeup while flaunting her polished red nails.

3. Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim shows cleavage in a sleeveless gown

The published author flaunted her cleavage in a gold floor-length gown. Juliet Ibrahim styled her look with an elegant clutch purse and matching designer high heels at the Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards.

4. Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim rocks a shiny jumpsuit

The mother-of-one looked classy in a long-sleeve lace top and glittering jumpsuit. Juliet Ibrahim wore a frontal hairstyle and smooth makeup with bold red lipstick to match her look.

The screen diva was pictured holding a cute clutch purse that matched her pointed-toe high heels.

5. Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim looks stunning in a blue dress

The style icon looked fabulous in a blue knee-level dress while posing in the street. Juliet Ibrahim looked simple and classy in a gorgeous hairstyle and smooth makeup.

Juliet Ibrahim Takes Over Lagos With Thick Thighs And Flat Tummy

Previously, YEN.com.gh that Juliet Ibrahim had sparked a flurry on social media after being photographed in a splendid attire.

She shared the image on her social media profile while wearing a black mesh wrapper and a red and black bra.

Ghanaians and her friends from around Africa have praised how beautiful she appeared in the photo.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh