Ghanaian Actress Fella Makafui Slays Decently In Long Dress Designed By Salma Mumin
- Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui is among the female celebrities who have been women-owned fashion brands in Ghana
- Award-winning Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin is of the Ghanaian stars with thriving side hustles businesses
- The beauty entrepreneur looked effortlessly chic in a figure-hugging dress from the latest Lure by Salma collection
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has won the attention of social media users with her new splendid photos while on a solo date.
The style influencer wore a body-hugging dress from the latest collection of women's wear clothes designed by award-winning actress Salma Mumin.
As she stepped out, the beauty entrepreneur looked charming in a curly frontal hairstyle and smooth makeup.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
International Women's Day: Tracey Boakye and her husband slay in denim jeans for their beautiful pregnancy photoshoot
Ghanaian musician AMG Medikal's fashionable wife, Samuel Adu Frimpong, rocked a Gucci handbag and black high heels to complete her look.
Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's photos
kate.darkoah
The dress is very nice
lurebysalma
We love this on you
cwabeniade
If pretty was a person
chrisnunies_gh
Black girl power ❤️❤️
gifty__bonsu
This hair and dress need to stay on you permanently. Wow
tilly_hipsy
Excuse me Mrs, Please are you aware it's offensive to be this pretty? Ha!❤️
anita_ann2
Enchanting, u look prettier when you wear a decent dress
bayim24
I don't want to shout wow like an ambulance; girl, you look good
nana.yaabae
Please tag your makeup artist.... whaaaaaaat! She beat your face so good.
skin_supplementshub
So you had this descent dress and wore that rubber to WizKid's show .you claim you are married cover your body for only MDK wai
International Women's Day: Nana Ama McBrown, Joselyn Dumas and Naa Ashorkor dazzle in elegant black gowns
11zabarmafyngal22
U look very very classic and beautiful in the dress
Fella Makafui Wears Sleeveless Top And LingerieTo Wizkid's Concert In Ghana
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the gorgeous dress Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui wore to Wizkid's concert in Ghana, which became the talk of the town.
The 27-year-old hardworking entrepreneur wore a white, sleeveless bodysuit top and transparent leggings.
Fella Makafui proudly hung around during the musical concert with other celebs wearing very obvious black underpants.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh