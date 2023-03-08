Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui is among the female celebrities who have been women-owned fashion brands in Ghana

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin is of the Ghanaian stars with thriving side hustles businesses

The beauty entrepreneur looked effortlessly chic in a figure-hugging dress from the latest Lure by Salma collection

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has won the attention of social media users with her new splendid photos while on a solo date.

The style influencer wore a body-hugging dress from the latest collection of women's wear clothes designed by award-winning actress Salma Mumin.

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui shows off her expensive wristwatch. source: @fellamakafui

As she stepped out, the beauty entrepreneur looked charming in a curly frontal hairstyle and smooth makeup.

Ghanaian musician AMG Medikal's fashionable wife, Samuel Adu Frimpong, rocked a Gucci handbag and black high heels to complete her look.

Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's photos

kate.darkoah

The dress is very nice

lurebysalma

We love this on you

cwabeniade

If pretty was a person

chrisnunies_gh

Black girl power ❤️❤️

gifty__bonsu

This hair and dress need to stay on you permanently. Wow

tilly_hipsy

Excuse me Mrs, Please are you aware it's offensive to be this pretty? Ha!❤️

anita_ann2

Enchanting, u look prettier when you wear a decent dress

bayim24

I don't want to shout wow like an ambulance; girl, you look good

nana.yaabae

Please tag your makeup artist.... whaaaaaaat! She beat your face so good.

skin_supplementshub

So you had this descent dress and wore that rubber to WizKid's show .you claim you are married cover your body for only MDK wai

11zabarmafyngal22

U look very very classic and beautiful in the dress

Fella Makafui Wears Sleeveless Top And LingerieTo Wizkid's Concert In Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the gorgeous dress Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui wore to Wizkid's concert in Ghana, which became the talk of the town.

The 27-year-old hardworking entrepreneur wore a white, sleeveless bodysuit top and transparent leggings.

Fella Makafui proudly hung around during the musical concert with other celebs wearing very obvious black underpants.

