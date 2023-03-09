Ghanaian teen presenter and host of Talented Kids show Jojo EM has an unquestionable fashion style

The rising star has a glam team that ensures her hairstyle and makeup looks are always simple and classy

The style influencer has a great love for trendy high heels that matches all her effortlessly chic looks

Jojo EM, a young presenter at TV3, has won over social media users with her fashionable looks.

Recently, the beautiful model celebrated her 15th birthday with graceful photos that became the talk of the town.

Young TV presenter Jojo EM slays in stylish outfits. source: jojo_em_gh

1. Talented Kids co-host Joelyn looks beautiful in a green dress

The young television host looked stunning in a long green sleeveless paired with see-through stockings.

The beautiful model wore a simple ponytail hairstyle and mild makeup for this look. She accessorised with gold earrings and bracelets for this photoshoot.

2. Talented Kids co-host Joelyn dazzles in a ruched dress

The gorgeous teen presenter wore a stylish ruched dress and trendy colour high heels for this photoshoot. Jojo EM repeated her signature hairstyle and smooth makeup look.

3. Talented Kids co-host Joelyn looks sporty in denim jeans

The voice-over artist celebrated her 15th birthday with classy photos that went viral on social media. She wore a white camisole and crop shirt to match her denim jeans.

Jojo EM completed her look with white Adidas sneakers for her birthday photoshoot.

4. Talented Kids co-host Joelyn looks ravishing in a puff-sleeve dress

The confident young teenager impressed style influencers with her splendid floral dress. She wore a curly ponytail hairstyle and minimal accessories as she presented one of Ghana's most-watched children's shows.

5. Talented Kids co-host Joelyn dresses casually in a flared skirt

The celebrity model wore a custom-made outfit to host the popular kids' show. She looked lovely in a white top and matching leather print skirt paired with black high heels. Jojo EM rocked her simple natural braids and mild makeup.

