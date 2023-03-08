Two Ghanaian medical doctors have become the talk of the town with their flamboyant traditional wedding

The gorgeous bride looked beautiful and simple without heavy makeup and elegant afro hairstyle

The groom impressed 2023 young men planning to wed with his fashionable two-piece kaftan for the wedding

Two Ghanaian doctors, Moses and Ellis, walked down the aisle in a classy event over the weekend.

The beautiful bride Dr. Ellis looked ethereal in a colourful, off-shoulder corseted kente gown with pleated sleeveless.

Ghanaian doctors Ellis and Moses tie the knot in Kumasi, Ghana. source: @at_kixel

Source: Instagram

The fashion designer used glittering beads to design the bust and a different colour for the bustier.

The styling team creatively used a unique kente fabric from the waist down to the floor length to make her stand out.

Dr. Ellis wore a naturally inspired afro hairstyle for her simple traditional wedding. In an Instagram post, a Kumasi-based makeup artist Abrafi Beautician revealed that the young-looking bride opted for only press powder for her bridal makeup.

Ghanaian bride Dr Ellis looks ravishing in a sleeveless white gown

The elegant bride looked magnificent in a lace gown for her white wedding. The classy dress is made with a combination of see-through lace for the cleavage area and quality silky fabric for the entire dress.

Ghanaian bride Ellis looked alluring in an afro ponytail and a pearly drop earring that matched her look.

Ghanaian groom Dr Moses looks dashing in a white suit

The handsome groom and medical doctor looked exquisite in a black and white tuxedo for the church wedding. The adorable couple couldn't stop smiling as they posed for the stunning photoshoot.

