2 Ghanaian Doctors Walk Down The Aisle In A Classy Wedding, Bride Slays In Kente And Only Press Powder
- Two Ghanaian medical doctors have become the talk of the town with their flamboyant traditional wedding
- The gorgeous bride looked beautiful and simple without heavy makeup and elegant afro hairstyle
- The groom impressed 2023 young men planning to wed with his fashionable two-piece kaftan for the wedding
Two Ghanaian doctors, Moses and Ellis, walked down the aisle in a classy event over the weekend.
The beautiful bride Dr. Ellis looked ethereal in a colourful, off-shoulder corseted kente gown with pleated sleeveless.
The fashion designer used glittering beads to design the bust and a different colour for the bustier.
The styling team creatively used a unique kente fabric from the waist down to the floor length to make her stand out.
Dr. Ellis wore a naturally inspired afro hairstyle for her simple traditional wedding. In an Instagram post, a Kumasi-based makeup artist Abrafi Beautician revealed that the young-looking bride opted for only press powder for her bridal makeup.
Ghanaian bride Dr Ellis looks ravishing in a sleeveless white gown
The elegant bride looked magnificent in a lace gown for her white wedding. The classy dress is made with a combination of see-through lace for the cleavage area and quality silky fabric for the entire dress.
Ghanaian bride Ellis looked alluring in an afro ponytail and a pearly drop earring that matched her look.
Ghanaian groom Dr Moses looks dashing in a white suit
The handsome groom and medical doctor looked exquisite in a black and white tuxedo for the church wedding. The adorable couple couldn't stop smiling as they posed for the stunning photoshoot.
