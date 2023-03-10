Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas shows her impeccable fashion sense as she slays in a white outfit after going viral with her International Women's day shoot

The style icon's flawless face beat was done by a top award-winning male makeup artist

Joselyn Dumas styled her breathtaking look with a cute bead handbag and classy designer shoes

Ghanaian actress and style icon, Joselyn Dumas has given fashion lovers an excellent style inspiration for weddings and dinner dates.

The award-winning fashion brand, Pistis Ghana designed the screen diva's short-sleeved lace ensemble.

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas looks charming in elegant hairstyles. source: @joselyndumas

Joselyn Dumas showed some skin in the exquisite two-piece outfit which she paired with a stylish pink bag and pink designer shoes.

The A-lister styled her long straight hair into a beautiful ponytail to complete her look. As expected, the mother-of-one impressed beauticians with her makeup.

John Dumelo's wife and other social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas' photos:

bknimako

Indeed its everything and more

sterolenadanso

This outfit is everything

kim.lawretta.9

#this look is GIVING ❤️

nanaba_k_a_y

My all time everyday crush……spotless

makeupbyzulky

Everything made sense

godschildchaz

My Boo you never disappoint ❤️ always and forever love u beautiful sister from another mother #LoveAbounds

melangebypistis

You’re killing it in our Sade set

jmavhaty

This is a jaw-dropping and amazingly stunning beauty. If you were an art, I would say it’s a master piece of minimalism. You make us African men proud.

