Ghanaian businesswoman Anita Sefa Boakye stepped up her fashion sense at her younger sister's white wedding on March 11, 2023

The beautiful and voluptuous wife of Ghanaian chief executive officer of Adinkra Pie slayed in a tailored-made dress by Pistis Ghana

Anita Sefa Boakye styled her look with a custom-made by-piece for the viral wedding of the month

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Anita Sefa Boakye, the beautiful wife of Ghanaian businessman and chief executive officer of Adinkra Pie, turned heads at her younger sister's wedding with her stunning looks.

Anita Sefa Boakye looks gorgeous in a lace gown. source: @hatboxco

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The new celebrity mother wore a colourful floral lace dress by talented Ghanaian fashion designer Pistis Ghana for the white wedding. Anita Sefa Boakye styled her look with expensive designer high heels.

The gorgeous style influencer wore a coloured curly hairstyle for the much-anticipated wedding of the month that went viral on Friday, March 10, 2023.

One of Kumasi's top professional makeup artists, AnA makeover, shared the beautiful video after a perfect makeup application.

Anita Sefa Boakye completed her look with a customised-made pink headpiece that matched the colours of the lace gown.

Some social media users have commented on Anita Sefa Boakye's gorgeous look

mbjcreations

Breathtaking . Beyond Standard

reenneecouture_millinerygh

Beyond stunning ❤️❤️❤️❤️

celebritystyle_boutique

GORGEOUS

regina.adusei.750

If you're hair stylist is not Selby then forget it

ohymarh_narnarh

Finally my fav MUA did my fav person's makeup and it's flawless ❤️

de_hairmastez

Glam team killing it hard

mami_chococita

My lil sis to the whole wiase. We are proud of you Adwoa ❤️

jayclaudbeauty

Ugh, she's Gorgeous!✨

Anita Sefa Boakye Glows In A White Glittering Gown After Welcoming First Child With CEO Of Adinkra Pie

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about an accomplished gospel singer, Piesie Esther, who shared her first pictures of Anita Sefa Boakye following the birth of her first child with her wealthy husband.

The new celebrity mother is the daughter of a clever lady who runs the Anita Hotel in Kumasi, Ghana.

In the Ashanti Region, Anita Sefa Boakye and Barima Osei Mensah set the bar high with their opulent nuptials.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh